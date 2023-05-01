It’s Fun To Volunteer At ECHO

Are you looking for volunteer opportunities in Brandon, Riverview and the surrounding areas? ECHO needs people who are excited to volunteer so that it can help as many families in the area as possible. It has something for everyone. If you have not volunteered with ECHO before, you must attend a short New Volunteer Orientation before your first time.

One opportunity, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, is taking place on Saturday, May 13, and ECHO will need lots of volunteers. Visit www.echofl.org/volunteer to register.

Introduction To Tai Chi Classes

The Taoist Tai Chi Society invites you to learn more about the art of tai chi and the flexibility, strength and stillness that can be achieved through it. There will be introductory sessions at Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, on Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m. and at Julestarz Academy, located at 16131 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia, on Thursdays from 11 a.m.-12 Noon.

For more information, contact the head office at 727-734-0929 or visit www.taoisttaichi.org.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meetings

The May meeting of the Hillsborough Democratic Club will take place at the Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa, on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. It will welcome Danny M. Gallagher, E.I. recycling coordinator at the Solid Waste Department, as speaker. Visit the club calendar on its website, www.easthillsboroughdems.org, to check for updates and attend via Zoom.

The club is also sponsoring a free community picnic on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Paul Sanders Park, 602 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken will be provided, along with sodas and water.

Public Input Sought For Golden Aster Scrub Nature Preserve

The Golden Aster Scrub Nature Preserve is an almost 1,200-acre conservation area in Gibsonton. It contains upland and wetland communities that support a diverse array of native plant and animal species. It also has marked trails for hiking and is an outstanding location to watch local wildlife.

Hillsborough County residents are invited to review updates to the management plan for this preserve at a 6 p.m. in-person meeting on Wednesday, May 10 at Bell Creek Nature Preserve, located at 10940 McMullen Rd. in Riverview. Also, feedback can be given by visiting www.hcflgov.net/hcengage.

Mother’s Day Charity Gift Fair At Twin Lakes Of Brandon

Twin Lakes of Brandon is hosting a gift fair on Saturday, May 6 to support the Fishhawk Lions Club. The event will be held in beautiful Zeina Park, located at 3054 Lake Michaela Blvd. in Valrico, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of vendors with something for everyone to enjoy, and lots of items perfect for Mother’s Day gifts.

Forever Family Market

The Sylvia Thomas Center at 500 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon is hosting a Forever Family Market on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out and see items from a wide variety of local vendors, including jewelry, wooden signs, resin art, candles and much more. Make sure that you visit the Sylvia Thomas Center tent for delicious bake sale items. Admission is free.