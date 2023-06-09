“Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world,” – Nelson Mandela.

Congratulations are in order for this year’s valedictorians and salutatorians from our local area high schools. These students have put in the hard work, proven their dedication and shown the drive to be the best of the best of their high school graduating classes.

It’s great to see that our local students are still going strong and achieving academic excellence.

We wish these students the absolute best of luck in their college careers and in their future, and we know that they will never forget these graduation traditions.

Please join us in congratulating all of the Hillsborough County seniors and those who are the top of their class! Well done!