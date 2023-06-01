I was riding my bike one blazing summer afternoon, trying to rustle up a little breeze. I was in a rotten mood but kept pedaling. My tapioca thighs needed jiggling.

Now, I’m not a real athlete — I’m a choco-athlete, which means I exercise just so I can eat more chocolate. But this misery was sooo not worth it. Not even for Godiva.

I happened to glance upwards, and whadaya know? A UFO (unidentified flying object) high in the sky caught my eye. Something up there was flashing in the sun — black dots undulating against the white backdrop of clouds.

I stopped my bike in the middle of the road to figure it out.

The black dots turned out to be a flock of faraway birds dipping and turning and gliding on invisible air currents — like synchronized swimmers in a pool of frothy clouds. Their wings shimmered in the sunlight as precisely choreographed moves set their wings aglow with light.

The dozens of participants in this beautiful sky dance were in perfect unison, as if they’d practiced together for months.

Maybe they had. Don’t have a clue what birds do for fun. All I know is that I had the distinct impression that Papa God was their artistic director and I had been chosen — maybe even destined — to be their singular audience for this exquisite command performance. I felt totally blessed.

It truly was beautiful. Nature at its incredible best. I was so mesmerized, I didn’t realize a car had crept up behind me until a horn honked.

But by then I was in a much better mood. Yep, I was downright giddy. Unexpected sky dances can do that to you. Maybe I need to look up more often.

Leave it to the Master Creator to know exactly when and where to lift the head of His child out of a dark snark and into His light.

When did you last give acclaim to the Creator for a personalized blessing?

“Blessed are those who have learned to acclaim you, who walk in the light of your presence, O Lord,” (Psalm 89:15 NIV).