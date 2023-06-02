The Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Lady Hawks Tennis team won the NJCAA Division I Women’s Tennis National Championship during the national tournament held in Tyler, Texas from May 6-10. This is the team’s second national championship title in their school’s history, winning with a team point total of 46.

“I could not be more proud of how our team competed,” HCC athletic director and tennis head coach Sarah Lytle said. “They played with so much heart and beat out all expectations. They earned that championship.”

Lytle was also recognized as the Coach of the Tournament during the championship.

HCC swept all five championship matches during the tournament, earning first place in singles flights No. 3, 4 and 6, as well as first place in doubles flights No. 1 and 2.

Singles victories came from flight No. 3 Ita Habekovic, flight No. 4 Alicia Gomez and flight No. 6 Paula Cabrer-Pericas, who all earned first team singles All-American honors. Doubles victories came from Esmee Andresen and Arina Gamretkaia in flight No. 1 as well as Yoana Dudova and Gomez in flight No. 2. Both duos also earned first team doubles All-American honors.

The Lady Hawks earned runner-up titles in the 2021 and 2022 national championships to Tyler Junior College. Their last national title came in 2008, in which they defeated Tyler Junior College by one point for a team total of 45.

To read more about team stats and see tournament photos, visit the NJCAA website, https://stats.njcaa.org/sports/wten/2022-23/div1/national_championship/championship_recap.

The Lady Hawks currently practice and compete at the Tejas Pradip Patel HCC Tennis Center, located on the Dale Mabry campus. For court registration, center hours and more, visit hccfl.edu/tennis-center.

