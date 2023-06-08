Hillsborough County Public Schools understands the importance of ensuring our students have access to nutritious meals while on summer break. Starting at the end of May and continuing through Thursday, July 27, students will have several opportunities to receive free meals as Hillsborough County Public Schools hosts its annual ‘Summer Food Service Program for Children.’

The program offers students breakfast and lunch for free at schools that provide summer school programs. All children, 18 years and younger, can arrive at an open school Monday through Thursday — the breakfast and lunch mealtimes will be posted on the front office window. The child does not have to be enrolled in summer school to take advantage of the free meals. Depending on the program, the start dates vary from now to Monday, June 12 and run through July 27.

In addition, the district is also using refrigerated trucks to deliver box meals to community sites with summer programs. This includes YMCA programs and park and recreation sites.

“We know that many of our students rely on their schools for access to nutritious breakfast and lunch during the school year, and that need does not go away during the summer months,” said Superintendent Addison Davis. “I want to thank our dedicated Student Nutrition Services team who will feed thousands of children over the next few months. It is our hope that these well-balanced meals will nourish young learners during their summer vacation and give families peace of mind.”

A few of the area schools and participating YMCAs are: Apollo Beach Elementary School, Boyette Springs Elementary School, YMCA Camp Cristina, Dawson Elementary School, Shields Middle School, Spoto High School, Sumner High School and the Spurlino Family YMCA.

To find the complete list of locations near you, visit www.summerbreakspot.org and search by zip code, or text ‘Food’ or ‘Comida’ to 304-304.