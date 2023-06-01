Chris Noble, community engagement manager of Seniors in Service in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties recently named Kim Kordalski as the recipient of Volunteer of the Year for her outstanding service and dedication to the community.

Noble presented the award to Kordalski at a recent dinner honoring volunteers throughout the community.

In announcing this award, Nobel said that Kordalski dedicates her time every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday to organizing and distributing food to those in need.

“Kim has been working here since 2020, shortly after she moved to Florida from Arizona,” added Tom Bullaro, who serves as director of Our Lady’s Pantry. “She works whenever we need her, even well beyond her usual schedule. Her contributions have made a significant difference in the lives of many.”

In addition to her work at the pantry site in Wimauma, Kordalski serves as ambassador to Seniors in Service on behalf of Our Lady’s Pantry, attending various events, recruiting volunteers and helping to spread awareness about the work of the food pantry.

She is also working with Noble in other community projects. Among the community projects she has enjoyed was helping with a fundraising bingo at Sun Towers retirement community to benefit Moffitt Cancer Center, soon to move nearby.

According to Bullaro, Kordalski is also a member of Operations Veterans Connect (OVC), a program under the umbrella of Seniors in Service, where she provides invaluable support to veterans in need. The mission of OVC is to connect veterans, active militaries and their families to community resources. In particular, she works with OVC members Michelle King and Scott Harvey each Saturday providing food and beverages to homeless veterans in New Beginnings, in Tampa.

“We are incredibly grateful to have Kim as part of our team,” said Bullaro. “Her dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to serving the community are remarkable.”

“On behalf of Seniors in Service, we extend our thanks to Kim for all her hard work and being an inspiration to us all,” said Noble.

“Congratulations,” he added. “You deserve this honor.”

