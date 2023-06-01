Luke 12:15 (AMP):

15 Then He said to them, “Watch out and guard yourselves against every form of greed; for not even when one has an overflowing abundance does his life consist of nor is it derived from his possessions.”

Anyone in business understands the reason you create a business is to make a profit. A business that does not turn a profit will not be in business for long. So, nothing is wrong with trying to make more money. The challenge comes when people allow money to become their god.

The Bible says in 1 Timothy 6:10 (KJV) that the love of money is the root of all evil. To be clear, money is not evil, but money has the ability to corrupt those who fall in love with it. So, how do we combat greed? We must find a bigger purpose that will motivate us.

God has no problem with us having stuff. The problem is when stuff has us or controls us. Remember this: What we cannot release holds us hostage.

Prayer:

Father God, I thank You for all that I have. Lord, I know that everything I have belongs to You, so, Lord, help me not to be greedy, but to be generous, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 54.