The AlexStrong Foundation and Big Red Barn Events are working to raise money for a 13-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the end of May.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, June 24 at 12 Noon at Big Red Barn Events, located at 4816 Deshong Rd. in Plant City, and will include live music, food trucks and raffle baskets for guests.

Plant City resident Avery Fales is “full of fire and sass,” according to her cousin, Brittany Wade. Fales loves working with her steer and heifer, singing and dancing.

“The family is extremely grateful and amazed with the outpouring love in our community. Witnessing everyone come together for Avery during this unimaginable time has been incredible,” said Big Red Barn Events event planner Lisa Taylor.

Big Red Barn Events heard about Fales’ diagnosis on social media and contacted the AlexStrong Foundation, a nonprofit organization owned by Lori Sumner that helps families dealing with their child’s illness, to coordinate a fundraiser.

“Our family met Alex’s family when Alex was battling his battle with a brain tumor at a fundraiser event to help Alex,” Taylor said about the Sumners. “We have held a fundraiser in the past for the AlexStrong Foundation at our venue and when I heard about Avery, I knew just who to contact to help organize a fundraiser for her and her family.”

Taylor said Big Red Barn Events has seen an outpouring of support from vendors, including I Heart Cupcakes, Berry Sweet Memories by Dee Dee, Mission BBQ and other community stores and bakeries.

“The event is to get the community together and help lift Avery and her family up during this time,” said Taylor.

All the money raised by the AlexStrong Foundation from the beginning of June until the event will go directly to the Fales family.

Donations can be sent via check to the AlexStrong Foundation at P.O. Box 568, Balm, FL 33503 or online through PayPal, Cash App and Venmo. To become a vendor, sponsor the event or donate a raffle basket, contact Taylor at 813-763-4125.