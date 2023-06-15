Dear Hillsborough County Public Schools Parents and Families,

It is with a conflicted heart that I write this letter to inform you that I will be resigning from my position as Superintendent of Schools in Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) effective July 14, 2023. Over the last 39 months, I have been blessed and honored to lead the 7th largest school district in the nation. During this time, this administration has worked collectively and collaboratively with the School Board and staff to establish systems and processes that have obtained historic improvements in every facet of our organization. As the Superintendent of Schools, our school district has accomplished the following milestones leading the way in public education during my tenure:

Successfully led HCPS through a global pandemic (COVID);

Solved HCPS’s $150 million dollar financial deficient presented upon entering the district;

Improved HCPS’s Unrestricted Fund Balance from 0% to 16% (projected June 30th, 2023);

Collectively Built and implemented district’s Financial Recovery Plan;

Improved HCPS’s Financial Bond Rating;

Improved HCPS’s academic ranking from 35th in the state of Florida to 19th (highest ever);

Obtained HCPS’s highest graduation rate of 89.2% (highest ever);

Decreased the number of historically underperforming “D” and “F” schools from 28 to 5;

Reduced the number of Persistently Low Performing Schools from 39 to 18;

Led HCPS to #1 in Nation in the 2022 NAEP Scores for 4th Grade Reading & 4th Grade Math;

Increased the number of “A, B, & C” schools from 86% to 93.5%;

Improved HCPS’s district accountability measures in the following areas:

Increased reading proficiency grades 3rd-10th state ranking from 37th to 31st;

Increased math proficiency grade state ranking:

Increased social studies proficiency grade state ranking:

Increased English learning gains by 4%;

Increased English bottom quartile gains by 5%;

Increased math learning gains by 17%;

Increased math bottom quartile gains by 15%;

Increased social studies proficiency by 7%;

Increased middle school acceleration by 9%;

Improved High School Acceleration from 54% to 60% (highest ever);

Led HCPS through district-wide boundary adjustments involving 103 schools, 6 closures, and 3 partial repurposing;

Improved Technology Services and Productively in HCPS;

Improved student/device ratio from 1 to 6 ratio to 1 to 1;

Launched new Student Learning Management System (Canvas);

Led new INFO and Student Information System (Synergy);

Replaced all WiFi Hotspots (over 14K) in HCPS and add new Infrastructure in district;

Launched new Instructional Software Platforms in HCPS;

Expanded Mental Health initiatives in HCPS to build student strength and resilience:

Established Mobile Response Team to reduced Baker Acts & Suicides;

Launched Hazel Health to provide mental and physical health access & care;

Expanded drop-in clinics in over 100+ schools staffed by therapeutic clinicians;

Created and provided Climate and Culture Positions at High Schools to support students;

Improved the number of school-based minority leaders in district (highest ever);

Improved the number of minority leaders in HCPS’s leadership pipeline classes;

Led the State of Florida in Career Technical Education FTE and Course Completion (2 Years);

Expanded High School Acceleration Offerings through AICE, AP, and Dual Enrollment;

Expanded Early Childhood seats and programs over the last three years;

Launched Spanish Community Engagement Platforms & expanded Dual Language;

Launched FACE (Family and Community Engagement Division);

Named 2022 Career Technical Education Superintendent of the Year;

Named National Finalists for CGCS Superintendent of the Year Green Garner Award in 2020 and 2022;

Named to Chiefs for Change National Educational Advocacy Group;

Named 2023 Junior Achievement Bronze Leadership Award;

Named to the Board of Directors for Council of Great City Schools;

Named to Board of Directors for FADSS;

Named Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award.

These accomplishments, along with many more, would not have been recognized without the ongoing support from our School Board along with the hard work and dedication presented by every employee within our school district. As Superintendent, I cannot express the gratitude for every teacher, school-based leader, support professional, district staff, and cabinet member who accepted my challenge to put Hillsborough County Public Schools back on the map as a strong educational institution.

Please understand that this was one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever had to make as our work in HCPS is not done. With this said, I have the opportunity to return to northeast Florida where my entire family resides. As HCPS moves toward finding the next educational leader, my hope is that each School Board Member will seek to hire a leader that has the skillset to build upon the educational foundation that has been established over the last three plus years. Internally, statewide, and nationally, there are many candidates that have the ability to “Accelerate Hillsborough” and lead our district through some of the most complex times that educators have ever experienced. I stand prepared to assist in recruiting and the selection process as desired to ensure that this transition is seamless for all staff, students, parents, and community advocates.

Thank you for your ongoing support of public education and trusting Hillsborough County Public Schools to provide a high quality education for your learner. As always, I will continue to offer my services, leadership, and assistance to HCPS as deemed necessary and providing ongoing supports to your interim and future Superintendent of Schools. Without a doubt, Hillsborough County is one of the best places to live, learn, raise a family, and receive an outstanding education. With great respect and admiration, I appreciate the opportunities provided to me and wish HCPS nothing but the best as they continue to “Prepare Students for Life”.

Respectfully,

Addison G. Davis

Superintendent of Schools