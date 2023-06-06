The Tony Baroni Team with Keller Williams was named Real Estate Team of the Year by Tampa Bay Real Producers at the Agents Choice Awards in March. The Tony Baroni Team was also named one of Real Trends’ top five teams in the state after serving 300 families in the last year.

The Tony Baroni Team helped hundreds of clients buy and sell their homes while facing the challenging increase in interest rates. His team focused on the basics of real estate to continue to close on sales across Florida.

The team also started a new Homeward program, called ‘Sell Before You List,’ for their clients.

“We’re a preferred partner with Homeward, so, essentially, we’re always brainstorming what we can do to help with new, innovative products that aren’t out there. So, we’ve been in that process. We helped develop it,” explained Tony Baroni.

The program allows homeowners to get 88 percent of their value for their homes before they put it on the market and allows them to reap any additional monetary benefits made when they close.

“We’re one of only two teams in the country right now who have this, and we just rolled that out [on May 10]. We’re really excited about that,” said Baroni.

Lead buyer specialist Kate Conroy served 120 of these families by helping them find a house that suited their needs, and lead listing agent Craig Kellner helped 90 families sell their homes. The Tony Baroni Team only has seven agents but around a dozen people that support those agents.

“We have a pretty small team from a sales perspective. We really want to create mega agents within our team. We want them to do extremely well and make good money,” said Baroni.

While his agents help families buy and sell their homes, Baroni and his team have continued to host the Call In To Win program. They recently gave away a Don Cesar spa day for Mother’s Day and donated $2 per caller to A Kid’s Place to give back to the community.

The Tony Baroni Team has given over $100,000 to a nonprofit called KW Cares since 2007. They have raised over $20,000 to local charities through their Call In To Win program and other contests.

For more information on the Tony Baroni Team, visit their website at www.tonybaroni.com.