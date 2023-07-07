JROTC Award Winners

The Alafia Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was pleased to announce the winners of its awards to JROTC students at seven local high schools.

The winners are: Armwood High School — Cadet Makayla Gould; Bloomingdale High School — Cadet Christine Allen; Brandon High School — Cadet Mia Gontowski; Durant High School — Cadet First Lieutenant Elizabeth Morris; Newsome High School — Cadet Isabella Donnelly; Strawberry Crest High School — Cadet First Lieutenant Cynthia Rivera-Trejo; and Tampa Bay Technical High School — Cadet Maysa Bouslimi.

ROTC medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievements in high school JROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. They are selected by their JROTC leaders.

Back The Line Charity Events Cornhole Fundraiser

Back the Line Charity Events will be hosting a cornhole fundraising event on Saturday, August 12 starting at 12 Noon for a Plant City teenager battling cancer. Along with the cornhole tournament, there will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and barbecue lunch from Newman’s BBQ.

Tickets are $60 per team of two and include a barbecue lunch. To register, use the QR code. The event will take place at the Charlie Grimes Family Agricultural Center, located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are also available; please contact Heather Cropper at 813-625-1507 for more information.

CAHT Delivers Rescue Backpacks

Volunteers from the Campaign Against Human Trafficking (CAHT) recently delivered rescue backpacks to the Tampa Bay Task Force and the Created Women Shelter, a nonprofit, nondenominational organization committed to the restoration of vulnerable women involved in the sex industry.

CAHT’s mission is to actively support the fight against human trafficking and provide rescue backpacks to the survivors, who often are rescued with only the clothes on their backs. CAHT has delivered 120 rescue backpacks this year.

To learn more about CAHT, visit https://sccblueheart.org/.

SouthShore Chamber Of Commerce Member Donates Anonymous Check

An ‘anonymous’ SouthShore Chamber of Commerce member donated a check in the amount of $2,000 for a local student enrolling in a trade school. The check was presented to Diego Ramirez, a graduate of South County Career Center.

The check presentation was organized by the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Steve Mobley, owner of A&M Barber Shop in Ruskin. Ramirez hopes to start the barber program in the fall 2023.

The Riverview Garden Club Announces Scholarship Winners

The Riverview Garden Club announced that it will provide three area students with a scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.

Brenna Sturgis is a returning scholarship recipient and will complete her associate degree this summer and transfer to the University of Florida with a major in agricultural education and communications. Vanessa DuBay, a graduate of Leonard High School, plans to major in environmental engineering at the University of Florida. Dana Roth, a graduate of Leonard High School in the Collegiate Academy, plans to pursue environmental engineering at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The Riverview Garden Club’s mission to provide funds for the scholarship project is annually supported by club activities, including plant sales and a Silent Auction Bountiful Basket. New this year were raffles of two gift card trees and a beautifully handcrafted quilt in the exquisite French rose style.

The Riverview Garden Club’s next meeting will be Wednesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Shade gardens will be the topic of the speaker, Steve Bryan.

Kittie Corral Indoor Summer Market

Kittie Corral is proud to present the Cool Summer Market and Expo on Friday, July 28 at the Kings Point Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

A wide variety of items and services will be available, including fresh produce, homemade jams and sauces, meal kits, spices, pet treats and accessories, memorabilia and unique arts and crafts. There will also be local businesses offering information on travel, various types of medical care and services, insurance and business coaching. There will be something for everyone at this indoor, air-conditioned event.

Riverside Jukebox Swing Band Returns To SCCUMC

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC), located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, welcomes the Riverside Jukebox Swing Band to its campus on Friday, July 21 for a 7 p.m. concert.

The band will entertain the SouthShore community with music ranging from the big band era to the 1980s. The Riverside Jukebox Swing Band has 16 musicians and features saxophones, trumpets, trombones and a rhythm section. Featured vocalist Anita Martin is a fan favorite and may be joined by other vocalists. Several of the band members travel from Sarasota in the south to north of Tampa, but most are residents of the SouthShore area.

The band rehearses at Kings Point in Sun City Center. A donation of only $10 will be taken at the door the night of the concert.

To learn more about the SCCUMC, visit its website at www.sccumc.com.