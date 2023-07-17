JROTC Award Winners

The Alafia Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was pleased to announce the winners of its awards to JROTC students at seven local high schools.

The winners are: Armwood High School — Cadet Makayla Gould; Bloomingdale High School — Cadet Christine Allen; Brandon High School — Cadet Mia Gontowski; Durant High School — Cadet First Lieutenant Elizabeth Morris; Newsome High School — Cadet Isabella Donnelly; Strawberry Crest High School — Cadet First Lieutenant Cynthia Rivera-Trejo; and Tampa Bay Technical High School — Cadet Maysa Bouslimi.

ROTC medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievements in high school JROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. They are selected by their JROTC leaders.

Become Involved In The Guardian Ad Litem Program

The foster care system touches every part of society. You can help, take action and make a difference in a child’s life by joining the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office Child Advocacy Team. Although every child appointed to the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office is assigned a guardian ad litem attorney and a child welfare professional, not every child has a volunteer on their team. National research shows that children with a guardian ad litem are likelier to earn better grades, enroll in postsecondary education, receive more services while in foster care and be less likely to reenter foster care.

Through the collaboration of a national best-practice, multidisciplinary team that always includes a guardian ad litem attorney, a child welfare professional and hopefully a trained volunteer or pro bono attorney from the child’s community, the team provides legal representation while assisting the child in expressing their needs and wishes.

Learn how to get involved at https://guardianadlitem.org/, or call 813-272-5110.

Back The Line Charity Events Cornhole Fundraiser

Back the Line Charity Events will be hosting a cornhole fundraising event on Saturday, August 12 starting at 12 Noon for a Plant City teenager battling cancer. Along with the cornhole tournament, there will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and barbecue lunch from Newman’s BBQ.

Tickets are $60 per team of two and include a barbecue lunch. To register, use the QR code. The event will take place at the Charlie Grimes Family Agricultural Center, located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are also available; please contact Heather Cropper at 813-625-1507 for more information.

Brandon Senior Softball Association Celebrates 20 Years

The Brandon Senior Softball Association is celebrating 20 years of providing the beloved game of softball for senior players (men ages 60-plus and women ages 55-plus).

The 20th anniversary party will be held on Tuesday and Thursday, October 24 and 26 at William Owen Pass Sports Complex, located at 1300 Sydney Dover Rd. in Dover. Current and former members, as well as guests, will be honoring the league founders and renewing friendships with lunch and reminiscing after a week of softball skills, home-run derby and all-star games. Current and past league members will also get special shirts.

For more information or to learn how to join the league, visit www.brandonseniorsoftball.com.