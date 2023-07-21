By Anna Edlund

The Brandon Moose Lodge is calling all local ‘kidpreneurs’ to offer their products and services at the Kid’s Biz Market. The event will take place on Sunday, August 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For a $15 registration fee, kids ages 5-18 are able to set up a business for visitors to interact with. Each stand highlights a child’s unique talents and showcases a project, good or service. The booths range from items such as crafts and jewelry to others like baked goods and candles.

Attendees will be able to walk away with a variety of high-quality products while supporting the budding creativity of local children. Unlike the regular vendor markets that the organization holds quarterly, this kids-only event shines a well-deserved spotlight on the next generation of business.

“Our Kid’s Biz Market is a safe foundation for our young aspiring entrepreneurs to experience their creative dreams in real life,” shared Jessica Pedraza, one of the event coordinators who made the market’s creation possible.

As a mother of three boys, Pedraza views fostering children’s abilities and offering support as serious matters. Along with her fellow coordinators, she sees opportunities like this one as necessary practices to ensure a successful future.

“We need leaders to lead our future, and our future needs all the help it can get. Encourage your kids to get active,” said Pedraza.

Not only does the event strengthen the idea of young voices in business, but it also gives kidpreneurs the necessary tools to accomplish their dreams. A large platform unlocks new skills that small neighborhood pop-up stands don’t allow for.

Pedraza stated she hopes the meeting will achieve everything “from learning firsthand, production inventory, customer relations and money handling to an opportunity to showcase their talents and realize the power they have within themselves.”

Amiee Johnston-Wells, leader of the planning committee, has been especially eager to turn the vision of the market into a real occurrence. What started as a simple vision of a way to encourage the youth business community has now been taken into effect.

The Brandon Moose Lodge encourages families to register for and attend the Kid’s Biz Market to empower youth and set up a foundation of skill that will benefit communities for generations to come.

For more information, visit the Kid’s Biz Market Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/632548391839219.