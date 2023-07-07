Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More Opens

Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More of Brandon provides creative individual designs and unique selling points. The shop features direct-to-garment printing, screen printing, vinyl printing and direct-to-film printing on a wide variety of items, including T-shirts, hoodies, ball caps, tote bags and more, all with a fast turnaround, often within 24 hours. Embroidery services are also available. Customers receive free in-person design help, and there are no minimum quantities or setup fees.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be free T-shirts for the first 100 people and food, fun and drinks for all.

Big Frog of Brandon is located at 935 E. Brandon Blvd. For more information, visit its website at www.bigfrog.com/brandon/, call 813-684-2873 or email brandon@bigfrog.com.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is a full-service design, installation and maintenance outdoor lighting company. It knows that outdoor and landscape lighting is one of the most effective ways of adding beauty and value to your home. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is America’s most trusted residential outdoor lighting specialists, and it provides the perfect placement of lighting fixtures to transform your home.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is located at 330 Pauls Dr., Ste. 113 in Brandon, additional information can be found on its website at www.outdoorlights.com/brandon/ or by calling 813-755-4344.

The Artzy Mermaid

The Artzy Mermaid is uniquely both a coastal art boutique and a paint-and-sip-style venue where various types of fun painting and art classes are offered. Classes are available for both children and adults in a wide variety of disciplines, including art made with seashells, crushed glass, resin and beads.

Private parties can also be arranged and are ideal for birthdays, bridal showers and corporate events, so stop by and unleash your creativity. The Artzy Mermaid also showcases local Florida artists’ work, which is for sale in the boutique.

For more information, visit its website at https://theartzymermaid.com/ or call 813-649-0366.

Ruskin Seafood Company Opens

The Ruskin Seafood Company is owned and operated by longtime friends Chris Marrero and Ryan Garis, who are very excited to be opening the store in their hometown. Ruskin Seafood Company will offer a wide selection of fresh and frozen fish and shellfish, including grouper, snapper, yellowtail and even gator meat; fish dips; soups; ceviche; and key lime pie.

The store is located at 701 U.S. Hwy. 41 S., Ste. D in Ruskin. For more information, call 813-649-7900.

Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales

Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales (SFMS) is a prime seller of machinery used in manufacturing and offers both new and used machinery solutions. Based in Lithia at 10417 S. County Rd. 39, it provides machinery throughout North America in not only metal fabricating and machining but also just about every type of manufacturing machinery.

Well-trained and knowledgeable staff consult with clients and help them to determine the correct solution for their needs and budget. Other services provided by SFMS include plant and equipment appraisals, machinery servicing, plant liquidations, auction services and manufacturing consultations.

Contact SFMS at 813-444-4555 or visit its website at www.southernfabsales.com for more information.

Vine Vegan Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

Vine Vegan of Brandon celebrated the opening of its plant-based eatery with a multichamber ribbon-cutting hosting the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce, Brandon Chamber of Commerce and Hearts & Heels.

Owner Danielle Stevens opened Vine Vegan six months ago in the location that was previously Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium. Providing dishes that reflect a multicultural influence and feature many of the veggies, spices and techniques that we all enjoy, she promises you will love your dining experience! Stevens’ goal is to “blow the minds of carnivores all over Brandon,” and she guarantees even the most critical skeptic that they will not miss their meat-based meals.

Visit Vine Vegan at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon on Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. You can read more about Vine Vegan’s story or view its menu at https://vinevegan.com/.

Hope For Her Celebrates Supporting Women In Our Community

Hope for Her hosted a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber Commerce, celebrating over 16 years supporting women in our community. As a nonprofit founded by women who have endured serious life challenges, Hope for Her is a safe place where women experiencing crisis and trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives.

Women who need help can call 813-309-3357 or visit its location behind Bay Life Church at 140 Yarbrough Rd. in Brandon. It is open for services from Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. You can find out more about Hope for Her, what it offers and how you can support its program by visiting www.hopeforherfl.org.

Riverview Woman’s Club Supports West Central Foster Care

Throughout the months of May and June, while everyone was preparing for and enjoying summer, the Riverview Woman’s Club prepared for the start of the 2023-24 school year. Supporting West Central Foster Care’s back-to-school drive, the goal of which is to supply local foster families with the many necessities their children need to be successful in school, the club raised money for and donated over 200 new lunch boxes for local students.

Bay Area Cardiology And Vascular Associates Joins Cardiovascular Associates Of America

Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, announced that Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates (BACVA) has joined its elite physician alliance. BACVA has four offices in Brandon, Sun City Center, Riverview and Tampa. The doctors are board-certified in cardiovascular diseases and provide diagnostic and customized treatment services for a wide range of cardiovascular conditions. They focus on individual patients’ needs and their long-term health and vitality.

“Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates is excited to partner with CVAUWA as we continue to expand our ability to provide cutting-edge, high-quality and high-value cardiovascular care in the Tampa Bay area,” said Stephen Mester, MD, managing partner of BACVA.

“It’s a tremendous honor to partner with the outstanding physicians and staff at Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates. They are ‘the’ leading cardiovascular group in the greater Tampa Bay area,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer of CVAUSA.

For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit https://cvausa.com/. For information on Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates, visit www.bayareacardiology.net.

Celebrate Christmas In July At Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique is running a Christmas in July sale, culminating with the National Bridal Summer event. Select dresses and accessories are up to 50 percent off and wedding gown preservation will be offered at 10 percent off. The eighth annual National Bridal Summer Event will run from Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 23 at independent, locally owned bridal retailers.

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique is located at 11286 Sullivan St. in Riverview in the Winthrop Plaza. For additional information or to book an appointment, visit its website at https://satinandlacebridalboutique.com/, email manager@satinandlacebridalboutique.com or call 813-928-0504.