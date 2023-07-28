My family has delighted in experiencing spring in the Smoky Mountains for decades. There’s just something about the physical awakening of life in a previously frigid, barren landscape that stirs a spiritual awakening in your soul.

A dancing creek traverses our 2 acres of treed mountainside, vibrant in the spring as the snow melts from on high.

But the creek’s happy-dance celebration is sometimes stymied by massive trees bookending both banks. Twigs, leaves and heavy pollen clog the creek bed, preventing the little creek from doing what it was intended to do — provide drainage for the excessive rain/snow accumulation so that the forest can prosper.

A creek seems like such a little thing, but if it can’t do its job, the whole forest suffers.

As I got down on my hands and knees to scoop out the debris that had accumulated over the winter, I considered the Christian life and how much like these creeks we humans are.

As we strive to complete our assignments from our Creator, debris from our resistant neighbors piles up and clogs our flow until we feel stifled. Ineffective. Useless.

Sound familiar? Consider cancel culture. Account removal. Accusations of political incorrectness. “If you don’t agree with me, I will no longer be your friend.”

It’s like the world doesn’t like our tiny God-focused stream — maybe even finds it a threat to the sinful behavior it boasts of — and works hard to jam us with gunk.

I found a new resolution as my fingers sifted handful after handful of gooey glops. Nope. No more. I refuse to allow my life flow to be dammed so the Enemy of our souls can continue damning our fellow sojourners to an eternity of suffering. Papa God’s love needs to gully-wash all my neighbors with His grace until the message of salvation runs crystal clear.

I stood back and surveyed the now-clean and happily gushing little creek, dancing once again, and I felt happier too. Happy that Papa God is in the comforting business, but even more happy that He’s also in the convicting business.

And now it’s time to roll up my sleeves and do a little dredging in Debbie Creek.

How about you, my friend? Is there a jammed creek in your life that needs clearing?