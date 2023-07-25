Hillsborough County Public Schools Students Demonstrate Achievements

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) students demonstrated impressive achievements in newly released statewide algebra and geometry assessment results, outperforming the state average. In addition, HCPS students throughout the district showed improvement over the course of the school year in English language arts (ELA) and math.

This was the baseline year of the FAST (Florida Assessment of Student Thinking), a statewide progress monitoring tool given to students three times a year, in grades three through 10 in ELA and grades three through eight in math. Between the first administration of the tests in the fall of 2022 (PM1) to the third administration (PM3) in spring 2023, HCPS students showed growth and understanding of the B.E.S.T. (Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking) Standards.

The FAST progress monitoring assessments provide teachers, students and parents with real-time, immediate and actionable data at the beginning, middle and end of the school year to drive student improvement.

JROTC Award Winners

The Alafia Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was pleased to announce the winners of its awards to JROTC students at seven local high schools.

The winners are: Armwood High School — Cadet Makayla Gould; Bloomingdale High School — Cadet Christine Allen; Brandon High School — Cadet Mia Gontowski; Durant High School — Cadet First Lieutenant Elizabeth Morris; Newsome High School — Cadet Isabella Donnelly; Strawberry Crest High School — Cadet First Lieutenant Cynthia Rivera-Trejo; and Tampa Bay Technical High School — Cadet Maysa Bouslimi.

ROTC medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievements in high school JROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. They are selected by their JROTC leaders.

Become Involved In The Guardian Ad Litem Program

The foster care system touches every part of society. You can help, take action and make a difference in a child’s life by joining the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office Child Advocacy Team. Although every child appointed to the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office is assigned a guardian ad litem attorney and a child welfare professional, not every child has a volunteer on their team. National research shows that children with a guardian ad litem are likelier to earn better grades, enroll in postsecondary education, receive more services while in foster care and be less likely to reenter foster care.

Through the collaboration of a national best-practice, multidisciplinary team that always includes a guardian ad litem attorney, a child welfare professional and hopefully a trained volunteer or pro bono attorney from the child’s community, the team provides legal representation while assisting the child in expressing their needs and wishes.

Learn how to get involved at https://guardianadlitem.org/ or call 813-272-5110.

Back The Line Charity Events Cornhole Fundraiser

Back the Line Charity Events will be hosting a cornhole fundraising event on Saturday, August 12 starting at 12 Noon for a Plant City teenager battling cancer. Along with the cornhole tournament, there will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and barbecue lunch from Newman’s BBQ.

Tickets are $60 per team of two and include a barbecue lunch. To register, use the QR code. The event will take place at the Charlie Grimes Family Agricultural Center, located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are also available; please contact Heather Cropper at 813-625-1507 for more information.