The Hillsborough County Communications and Digital Media Department has come up with a great way to connect new residents as well as longtime residents with the services, activities and opportunities that Hillsborough County has to offer. The new service is called Home Sweet Hillsborough.

Each month an estimated 2,500 people move to Hillsborough County. There are nearly 1.5 million residents in Hillsborough County. The county is larger than several states, including Alaska, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Hawaii.

Terri Cordova-Hewitt, director of Hillsborough County’s Communication and Digital Media Department, said, “Our goal is to be proactive and not reactive. We want to offer a page that is helpful and residents can turn to and know they are getting quality information.”

Cordova-Hewitt added, “With Home Sweet Hillsborough, we want to welcome our new residents and serve as a trusted voice that they can depend on and turn to. Home Sweet Hillsborough can serve as a page where they can find the resources to help answer questions that they might have about the county or find new opportunities that they did not know existed.”

Home Sweet Hillsborough is a digital welcome guide that is a one-stop shop for a number of services, programs and topics of interest that would be useful to new residents and longtime ones alike.

Cordova-Hewitt said, “Residents can learn about what is available in recreation, culture and parks. They can learn about family resources, including our public library system, and the county’s mental health resources hub. They can learn about our pet adoption program, how to prepare for a hurricane and all about their trash, water and sewer services. It is a variety of important and fundamental information that can serve both the new residents and existing residents.”

The Hillsborough County Communications and Digital Media Department works with the other county departments to provide important and helpful content to residents on the services that each department provides. The county’s programs, activities and services are always evolving with residents in mind. Home Sweet Hillsborough will be updated as programs are updated. The plan is to update the site regularly, so that residents will always be able to find out about new events and services being offered by Hillsborough County.

For more information and to find the new service, please visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/residents/home-sweet-hillsborough.