Sound Of Freedom Movie Breaks $100 Million At Box Office

Angel Studios, a platform and studio empowering filmmakers to crowdfund, create and distribute films and TV series globally, is announcing its newest film — Sound of Freedom — broke box office records, bringing in over $100 million after two weeks.

“While the entire summer movie box office lineup is underperforming, our small independent film continues to grow week over week. Driven by millions of fans and supporters, Sound of Freedom has become a national, and soon international, movement for change,” said Jared Geesey, senior vice president of global distribution at Angel Studios.

There have only been 10 wide-release movies in box-office history that have had a second weekend increase greater than 35% over their opening weekend. All of them achieved this milestone during Christmas. Angel Studios is the only studio to accomplish this feat during the summer blockbuster season with Sound of Freedom.

Sound of Freedom is based upon the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard, who quit his job to rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle. In the process, Tim ended up saving 123 people, 55 of which were children, from one mission alone. For more information, visit www.angel.com.

Florida Recording Artist To Perform For Pope Francis

Shevin McCullough and Australian performer Father Rob Galea are set to debut their new single, Emmanuel Forever, in the presence of Pope Francis. The duo will perform the song live for the first time on Friday, August 4 at World Youth Day on the Central Stage in Lisbon, Portugal.

McCullough, a popular Tampa-based recording artist, says the hip-hop-styled worship song stresses humanity’s need for a savior and God’s extraordinary mercy. The single will drop on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music on August 4.

More than a million Catholic youth are expected to gather for World Youth Day from Tuesday, August 1 through Sunday, August 6 in Lisbon. For more information, visit www.studio316.com.

Women Of Grace® Celebrates 20-year Milestone

What began in 2003 as an inspiration to affirm Catholic women in their dignity and vocation as daughters of God, helping them discover the beauty of authentic femininity, Women of Grace® has grown into one of the largest Catholic women’s ministries in the world today.

“Through the Holy Spirit’s intervention, we held the first Women of Grace conference in the Fall of 2003 and soon thereafter developed the Women of Grace Foundational Study,” said Women of Grace’s founder and president, Johnnette Benkovic Williams. “Since that time, over 50,000 women have taken the study, and our mission to transform the world one woman at a time is happening not only in the United States but places such as the British Isles, Asia, Africa, Central and South America, even in war-torn Ukraine.”

For more information, visit www.womenofgrace.com.

Phil Wickham’s New Album Releases August 18

Two-time Grammy® nominee Phil Wickham dropped the title track and official music video from his highly anticipated new studio album, I Believe, set to release on Friday, August 18.

“My song, ‘I Believe,’ was written to shout about Jesus from the rooftops. Something that we as believers can unify together on and say with joy in our hearts that we believe in the mighty name of Jesus,” said Wickham. “I can’t wait to sing this one with you all. I’ve never put more time, effort and prayer into a project, and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with you all when it releases on August 18.”

Also, this month, Wickham will embark on the ‘Summer Worship Nights Tour’ alongside Brandon Lake, with a stop in Tampa. For more information, visit https://philwickham.com/.