Danielle Waymire, owner and founder of Daily Blends Smoothie & JuiceBar says she “wanted a family business that included my children.Teaching them responsibility, healthy habits but most of all spendingtime with them.”

This shop, located in the Valrico Commons Publix plaza, encourages

spending time with family and getting closer with those who love you

most. It sells smoothies, protein shakes, waffles and donuts. Some fun

drinks that it serves include Skittles, Pink Starburst and Watermelon

Crawl. It also has a kids menu with drinks like Blue Raspberry,

Strawberry Blast, Dino Juice, and Green Apple. If you ask, the

restaurant always has a flavor of the day, and you can add on vitamin

C, collagen, probiotics, immunity boosters, hydration, fiber or aloe

to any drink.

Email dailyblendsfl@gmail.com, call 813-409-3642 or check out its

Facebook page under the name ‘Daily Blends.’ It is located at 1991 E.

SR 60 in Valrico and open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

and on Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.