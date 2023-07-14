By Keiko Moral

Small But Mighty Heroes, a remarkable childhood cancer organization, continues to make an impact by providing tailored support, raising awareness and advocating for children battling cancer and their families. Founded in February 2017, the organization has grown exponentially, currently supporting over 400 oncology children and welcoming approximately eight new applicants every week.

Driven by a personal passion for pediatric care, the organization’s founder, Tina Downing, experienced a life-altering moment upon the birth of her second son. Inspired by a medical IT company’s nonprofit focused on children of all ailments, Downing dedicated her time as a volunteer and generously donated 6 percent of her paycheck. It was during this period that they crossed paths with a little boy named Blakey, who left an indelible mark on their heart. Witnessing Blakey’s journey and ultimately his passing, the founder realized the profound need for support in the pediatric oncology realm.

“My very real experiences fuel my mission. Connecting with these children and their families is the backbone of the support we provide,” said Downing.

Small But Mighty Heroes takes a personable approach, putting the needs of the children and families they serve at the forefront. Its dedication to remaining connected throughout the entire journey, regardless of its direction, sets it apart. The organization offers five programs designed to address the unique needs of children fighting cancer, their siblings and parents. Furthermore, its commitment to collaboration has seen it forge partnerships with other nonprofits, expanding its reach and capabilities.

Notable partnerships include Dancing for a Difference, The Grow Group and Costumers with a Cause, organizations that contribute to the village of support offered to these families. Small But Mighty Heroes has also established strong alliances with esteemed medical institutions such as the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital oncology team and bone marrow transplant team, which work closely with dedicated staff to expedite crucial assistance. Additionally, collaborations with Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando and Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri have reinforced its commitment to providing support.

As a licensed nonprofit organization in both Florida and Missouri, Small But Mighty Heroes remains resolute in its mission to empower and uplift childhood cancer warriors and their families. With its upcoming program launch in the fall, the organization continues to evolve and grow, ensuring that every child battling cancer knows that they matter.