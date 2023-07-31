Summer Worship Nights 2023 Tour Coming To AMALIE Arena

Join Grammy-nominated artist Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake on the Summer Worship Nights Tour hitting 16 cities this August, including a stop in Tampa. This powerful concert will take place on Thursday, August 10 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at AMALIE Arena, located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. Come join in a night of authentic worship and prayer that will impact not just the venues they are coming to but also the cities and beyond.

To purchase tickets, visit https://summerworshipnightstour.com/.

South Shore United Methodist Church Hosts Summer Splash Event

South Shore United Methodist Church (SSUMC) invites the community to Summer Splash, a family-friendly community event, on Sunday, August 27 beginning at 9 a.m. on its campus, located at 11525 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

“With Summer Splash, we are excited to welcome our neighbors onto our campus to share a meal and enjoy the last days of summer,” said Reverend Sarah Miller, SSUMC’s pastor.

The event will begin with an abbreviated worship service, followed by food, fun and fellowship, including a picnic lunch, a water slide, inflatables and a dunk tank. Those attending are invited to dress in their tackiest tourist outfit and participate in the Tacky Tourist Contest. For more information, visit www.southshoreumc.com or email the church office at info@southshoreumc.com.

Going Beyond With Priscilla Shirer Simulcast At Bay Life Church

Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer is coming to Bay Life Church. On Saturday, August 26, join thousands of women across the globe from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. in this one-day event where you’ll experience teaching straight from God’s word, worship and prayer to inspire and challenge you to listen for His voice in your life.

The simulcast features best-selling author Priscilla Shirer. Shirer is a wife and mom first, but put a Bible in her hand and a message in her heart and you’ll see why thousands meet God in powerful, personal ways at her conferences.

Worship will be led by Anthony Evans. For two decades, Evans has voiced the gospel and has emerged as one of Christian music’s premier worship leaders and singer-songwriters. Ensure your attendance through registering by Sunday, August 6. Tickets are $35 and lunch from Chick-fil-A for just $10 more.

For more information, email women@baylife.org and Carmelita or Lacie will help you. Bay Life Church is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon.

Love First Church Hosts Men’s Cookout Fellowship

The community of men are invited to join Love First Church’s Men’s Cookout Connection for a time of fellowship where you can play cards, dominoes, basketball and checkers or just hang out and get to know others.

The cookout takes place on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the large pavilion picnic area in the very back at YMCA Camp Cristina. Water and soda will also be provided. Please register by Wednesday, August 16.

YMCA Camp Cristina is located at 9840 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. For more information or to register, visit https://lfcc.tv/.

The Lollipop Hop Family Dance

You’re invited to the most delightful candy-themed dance of the year: the Lollipop Hop. Kids of all ages, grab your favorite adult and join in for an evening of sugary fun, music, games and laughter.

Get ready to dance the night away and create sweet memories together. Whether it is a daddy-daughter duo, a mother-son pair or whatever family member you choose to share the evening with (because all families are unique and deserve to be celebrated), put on your dancing shoes and get ready for an evening you won’t soon forget. There will also be a live DJ, a dessert buffet and a complimentary digital portrait to commemorate the evening.

Don’t miss this opportunity to dance, laugh and create sweet memories with your children. A limited number of tickets are available.

Centerpoint Church is located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico. The cost is $5 per adult; children attend free. For more information, visit www.centerpointfl.org.