By Bella Ferretti

Whether you’re looking for some family-friendly fun, a peaceful walk, holiday festivities or a bite to eat, the Tampa Riverwalk has it all. This 2.4-mile multiuse path offers a plethora of activities and sights for people to spend their time. On this walk, you can stop in museums, pass by art murals, check out the Straz Center for Performing Arts or relax in the Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park. The Tampa Riverwalk hopes to create a stronger sense of community and be an inviting outdoor destination for everyone to enjoy.

It all began back in July 2005 when Friends of the Riverwalk was incorporated as a Florida not-for-profit entity. The corporation raised over $2,778,000 cash and in-kind and then $1,350,000 was sent to the city to fund the construction projects that we can now enjoy ourselves.

The Tampa Riverwalk is always striving to expand and constantly brings in new events, sponsors and guests who can choose from several daily activities. The Fourth of July Boat Parade is a fun patriotic parade where people can register their boats and compete for the prize gifted to the most patriotic boat. There is entertainment as well, including a waterski show, blessing of the fleet and fireworks. You can even participate in the poker run by checking in at the specific locations to be eligible for more prizes.

Another special event the Tampa Riverwalk hosts is the annual free trick-or-treat event with over 50 stations, a Halloween lighted boat parade and a movie on the big screen in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park at the end. This event will occur on Saturday, October 28. Save the date for an enjoyable Halloween celebration with the Tampa community.

Along with several other annual events, you can always count on the riverwalk for a celebration.

If you are looking for a jam-packed attraction day or three, the Riverwalk Attraction Pass is perfect for you. One pass offers access to seven attractions, including The Florida Aquarium, Tampa Bay History Center, Glazer Children’s Museum, Tampa Museum of Art, Pirate Water Taxi, Florida Museum of Photographic Arts and Henry B. Plant Museum. You’ll get a little bit of adventure, historical viewings and cultural sightings of Tampa. All of these attractions and events can be hard to remember, so checking out the event calendar or signing up for the newsletter would be a beneficial way to stay up to date with the riverwalk.

People of all ages can enjoy a little something at the Tampa Riverwalk. With years of development, construction and teamwork, the riverwalk has developed astronomically and offers several ways to help continue the expansion. You can see more of the community support with the personalized pavers along the walk. People can purchase pavers to honor a loved one, show support to events or leave their mark on a place they love. After purchase, you can then share the stories behind the pavers that are posted on the website for anyone to view.

You can donate, volunteer or purchase one of the three memberships to support the riverwalk and all it offers. Check out the website https://thetampariverwalk.com/ for more information on events, restaurants, parking locations and ways to help.