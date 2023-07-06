The Missing Piece Theatre, an all-volunteer community theater group, will show Seussical the Musical this July. All shows will be held at the Gem Theater, located at 118 NW 1st Ave. in Mulberry.

Seussical the Musical is directed by Steven Bucko, who leads a local all-star ensemble cast, with 12 of them being from Lithia, Valrico, Riverview, Brandon and Plant City. The youngest performer is 6 and the oldest is in their 60s.

Bucko has directed shows across the United States and is a previous winner of the BroadwayWorld Best Director Award for Tampa/St. Pete as well as the Short Play award winner at the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival.

The show tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many thinks. Horton faces a double challenge, for not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Bucko said, “Seussical is an amazing collection of classic Dr. Seuss characters that come together to tell a wonderful story of friendship, family and fun. While the zany and crazy antics of the Cat in the Hat make this a can’t-miss show for our audiences to enjoy, the gorgeous music and choreography will provide amazing treats for your eyes and ears. We have all grown up reading the books, and now you can see them come to life.”

Bucko added, “Although most of the action will take place on the gorgeous Gem Theater stage, audiences can expect to get an even closer view as our characters venture out into the audience. You will want to get a close look to see the beautiful costumes.”

Seussical the Musical will be presented beginning on Friday, July 14 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 15 and 22 and Sunday, July 16 and 23, the shows will be held at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be obtained by visiting www.themissingpiecetheatre.org.