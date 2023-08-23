Center Place Offers Intro To Acting And Theatre Classes

Center Place Arts & Civic Association has many new classes starting in August, including Intro to Acting and Intro to Theatre.

Intro to Acting will cover topics such as what acting is, the process of transformation, preparing to act and lessons covering memorization and character and stage directions. This class will begin on Monday, August 21 and continue on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m.

Intro to Theatre will cover structures of a play and script development, backstage production elements, origins of props/costumes/makeup and stage direction. This class will also begin on August 21, and continue on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste B in Brandon and can be contacted by calling 813-685-8888. Additional information and other classes can be found on its website at https://centerplacebrandon.com/.

Free Beginning Reading Class For Adults

The Center 4Life learning at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, is offering a free Beginning Reading for Adults class. If you know an English-speaking adult who grew up in the United States but never learned to read, please tell them about the class. An adult who never learned to read possesses a vast knowledge base through day-to-day living and working, which is used by the highly qualified instructor to teach each student to read. This will be a small class of one to four students.

For more information, contact Sue Holter by calling 813-634-8607 or email center4life@sccumc.com.

Plants And Pets At Kerby’s Nursery

Bring your pets to celebrate two favorites, plants and animals, at Kerby’s Nursery on Saturday, August 26 between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dogs, cats, turtles, bunnies, birds, pigs, lizards, goats and llamas (as well as anything else) are all welcome to this fun free event as long as they are restrained with a leash or pet carrier. The day will feature a pet photo booth, AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, pet-friendly landscape and plant information, a dog obstacle course and a shaved ice and ice cream truck.

Visit its website at www.kerbysnursery.com for more information. Kerby’s Nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner.