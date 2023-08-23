The Children’s Dream Fund is hosting its second annual Dreaming Like It’s 1981 gala in September to fund local kids’ dreams.

The Children’s Dream Fund is a nonprofit organization founded in 1981 to make dreams come true for West Central Florida kids with life-threatening illnesses. Last year, it hosted the Dreaming Like It’s 1981 gala to raise money for the organization and received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback to make the gala an annual event.

“People had so much fun at our last event … that we decided to bring it back,” said executive director Amanda Griffin. “We’re just really excited to have this signature event every year and bring critical dollars for our dream kids.”

The gala will be hosted at Armature Works, located at 1910 N. Ola Ave. in Tampa, from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, September 22. The event will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by a sit-down dinner and presentations from the organization, including stories from some of its dreamers. After dinner, the Spazmatics, an 80s music cover band, will perform and entertain guests.

“They’re such a fun 80s band that gets everybody out on the dance floor,” said Griffin. “It’s a party after we ask people to support our mission and help grant more dreams for kids in our community.”

The Tampa Bay Rays and Rowdies are the presenting sponsors for the event. The Rays partnered with The Children’s Dream Fund when the team came to Tampa and has hosted a number of the nonprofit’s events.

“They were our presenting sponsor last year as well. The Rays have been supportive of the Dream Fund since their inception in 1998,” said Griffin. “They have been supporting us ever since they came to the Tampa Bay community and we’re just so lucky to have them in our backyard.”

Corporate sponsorships are available for the event and can be purchased online. Sponsorships range from $15,000 platinum sponsorships to $1,500 table sponsorships. Community members can purchase patron tickets for $500 or individual tickets for $150. The organization is accepting raffle item donations as well.

To purchase tickets or for more information on the gala, visit https://childrensdreamfund.org/events/ or call 727-896-6390.