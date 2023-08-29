By Ashley Abene

There are many options to choose from for a child’s education nowadays: public, charter, private, private Christian, homeschool, etc. Regina Caeli Academy, a classical homeschool hybrid, has added another option to the mix, combining in-person education with homeschooling, and it now has a new campus in Brandon. Regina Caeli opened this new campus for pre-K through 12th grade on August 21 at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.

Regina Caeli Academy, accredited through the National Association of Private Catholic and Independent Schools, offers a Catholic faith-based, classical homeschool hybrid program. The classical learning style that the academy makes its educational focus is based in grammar, logic and rhetoric. The organization accomplishes this hybrid program by partnering with parents to provide a full week of curriculum both in person and at home.

Brynn Turner, Regina Caeli Academy’s communications specialist, stated that within the school, “families are most often homeschooling families who desire to remain the primary educators of their children while also benefiting from the advantages of peer-to-peer learning in a classroom setting, the expertise of hired tutors who are well educated in those tough subjects such as calculus and Latin and the beautiful, faith-filled community that we believe is the best part of Regina Caeli.”

Regina Caeli Academy has 20 campuses throughout the United States, and an affiliate in the United Kingdom, totaling over 2,000 students. It is expected that the Brandon campus will welcome roughly 130 new students this year alone.

The Brandon campus meets in-person from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday studies are conducted at home, led by parents. The academy typically follows the standard academic calendar, except for taking holy days off.

In order to be considered for admission to Regina Caeli Academy, students will need to first schedule a tour, then apply to the school and finally attend a family interview.

Regina Caeli Academy’s Brandon campus is located at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church at 3315 S. Bryan Rd.

More information about this school can be found by contacting the Tampa center in Brandon at 813-291-3081. For more information on Regina Caeli’s mission, values, tuition or to schedule a tour, visit www.rcahybrid.org/tampa-florida.