Become Involved In The Guardian Ad Litem Program

The foster care system touches every part of society. You can help, take action and make a difference in a child’s life by joining the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office Child Advocacy Team. Although every child appointed to the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office is assigned a guardian ad litem attorney and a child welfare professional, not every child has a volunteer on their team. National research shows that children with a guardian ad litem are likelier to earn better grades, enroll in postsecondary education, receive more services while in foster care and be less likely to reenter foster care.

Through the collaboration of a national best-practice, multidisciplinary team that always includes a guardian ad litem attorney, a child welfare professional and hopefully a trained volunteer or pro bono attorney from the child’s community, the team provides legal representation while assisting the child in expressing their needs and wishes.

Learn how to get involved at https://guardianadlitem.org/ or by calling 813-272-5110.

Kappa Kappa Bingo Fundraiser

Join the Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi for an evening of fun at its bingo fundraiser at Bull Frog Creek Brewing Company on Tuesday, August 15 from 7-9 p.m. Bingo will start promptly at 7 p.m. so please come early to order food and drink and to get your table; there are no reservations for this event.

Bingo is $20 for five games, and there will also be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction prizes available. Bull Frog Creek Brewing Company is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The monthly meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8 at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa. Florida House District 64 Representative Susan Lopez-Valdes is this month’s guest speaker. All like-minded individuals are welcome to attend.

Please visit the club’s calendar to register and check for updates at least an hour before the meeting; this and other information can be found on its website at www.easthillsboroughdems.org or by calling 813-645-6324.

Purple Heart Day Fundraiser At Cigars On The Boulevard

Cigars on the Boulevard, in partnership with the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA), is presenting a Purple Heart Day Fundraiser. The event will be held at Cigars on the Boulevard, located at 1438 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach, on Friday, August 4 from 6-10 p.m. The event will include a 50/50 auction, a silent auction as well as the exclusive sale of 250 WWIA-banded cigars.

Additional information can be found by visiting https://wwiaf.org/purpleheartday/.

Lollipop Hop Dance At Centerpoint Church

Families in the Tampa Bay area are invited to join Centerpoint Church at the sweetest event of the summer: the Lollipop Hop. Get ready to dance, indulge in delicious treats, play games and create wonderful memories.

Angela Parker, executive director of communications, said, “Our Lollipop Hop will encourage children and the special adults and role models in their lives to get dressed up, enjoy an evening of fun together and dance the night away.”

The dance will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 18 at Centerpoint Church, located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico. Tickets are $5 per adult, with children attending for free; they can be purchased at https://centerpointfl.ticketspice.com/the-lollipop-hop. Guests will also receive a complimentary professional digital portrait to commemorate the evening.

Free Beginning Reading Class For Adults

The Center 4Life learning at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sunc City Center, is offering a free Beginning Reading for Adults class. If you know an English-speaking adult who grew up in the United States but never learned to read, please tell them about the class. An adult who never learned to read possesses a vast knowledge base through day-to-day living and working, which is used by the highly qualified instructor to teach each student to read. This will be a small class of one to four students.

For more information, contact Sue Holter by calling 813-634-8607 or email center4life@sccumc.com.

2023 Hillsborough County Neighborhood Awards

Did your neighborhood accomplish a project in the past year that shows your commitment to fostering a healthy, safe and engaged neighborhood? Give your neighborhood the recognition it deserves by applying for the 2023 Hillsborough County Neighborhood Awards. The awards program gives you the chance to highlight your neighborhood’s projects and events that occurred between July 2022 and July 2023.

For more information, visit the website at www.hcflgov.net/neighborhoods. If you have any questions, please contact Neighborhood Relations at neighborhood-relations@hcflgov.net or call 813-272-5860. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, August 4.