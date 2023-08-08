LeHeal Biogenix Participates In Campaign To Support Veterans

LeHeal Biogenix is committed to giving back to the community and supporting those in need. That commitment has prompted it to join forces with the Brothers In Arms Foundation and Regenative Labs to provide much-needed services to veterans in the Tampa Bay area.

Through this donation campaign, the clinic hopes to make a positive impact on the lives of our veterans by providing health care services that address pain from damaged tissue.

“We are honored to be a part of this initiative to give back to our veterans who have given so much for our country,” said LeHeal Biogenix provider Gavril Green-Goodman, ARNP (combat veteran and flight nurse with U.S. Air Force).

The donation campaign is open to all Marine Special Forces and Recon veterans in the Tampa Bay area who are in need of health care services to treat missing or damaged tissue. Instead of covering up the pain with steroids, this type of care addresses the real tissue issue.

Veterans interested in receiving health care services from LeHeal Biogenix can contact Regenative Labs for more information by calling 1-800-891-3452, ext. 1700 or emailing info@regenativelabs.com.

South Hillsborough’s Got Talent Competition

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce is hosting South Hillsborough’s Got Talent, and it wants the residents of Southern Hillsborough to show them what they’ve got. Auditions are on Tuesday, August 22 at the Kings Point Clubhouse, starting at 3 p.m. and the live finale will be held on Friday, September 8, starting at 7 p.m. at the Kings Point Veterans Theater.

Complete rules and contest entry forms are available at South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, located at 4051 Upper Creek Dr., Ste. 100 in Sun City Center. Call 813-634-5111 for additional information.

Annual Stuff The Bus Drive Returns To Westfield Brandon Mall

In partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, the Westfield Brandon mall will be hosting its fourth annual Stuff the Bus drive, a project designed to provide free school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, shoes and other necessities to students and families in need.

Having generated thousands of dollars in donations last year, the center strives to top its 2022 totals to ensure underprivileged students throughout the community are equipped with basic tools they need to succeed in school.

Supplies can be donated at the mall and monetary contributions can be made online at https://secured.metromin.org/page/42691/donate/1.

School supplies and monetary contributions can be donated through Thursday, August 31.

Donations are being collected at Westfield Brandon in the Center Court near Bath & Body Works. The mall is located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon near the corner of State Route 60 and I-75 in Brandon.

TRU Aesthetics Provides Wellness Services

TRU Aesthetics is an aesthetics and wellness practice located at 1218 Millennium Pkwy., Ste. 2-14 in Brandon. It specializes in facial contouring, antiaging, skin rejuvenation and wellness. It offers minimally invasive medical treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling and wellness shots, to enhance a patient’s natural beauty and overall well-being. The goal is to help you look better, not different.

For additional information, visit its website at https://mytruaesthetics.com/ or call 813-696-1710.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Coming To The RP Funding Center

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences during its seven-week, 70-city U.S. tour this holiday season. As the nation’s premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together.”

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $32 and will perform one show at RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Saturday, November 18 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at RP Funding Center box office, https://rpfundingcenter.com/ or by calling 863-834-8111. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting the Group Sales department at 863-834-8137. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Convenience fees and taxes will apply.