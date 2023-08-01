Former Bloomingdale High School baseball player Brock Wilken has had the most memorable year of his life. He made it to the College World Series as a key member of the number one overall seed, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and he was drafted 18th overall in the MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The junior slugger hit three home runs in the super regional against Alabama, breaking the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) all-time career home run record. He also owns the Wake Forest single-season home run record with 31 and the school career home run record with 71. His team came within one game of making it to the College World Series final.

“I’d be lying if I told you that I thought that I could do all those things,” said Wilken. “It’s pretty special to be able to just be in that position and break a long-lasting record with the ACC and my own team record. Not many people get to do that, so being able to be that guy for not only my team but the ACC as well is super special.”

The third baseman is also the Bloomingdale all-time home run leader. He hit a school record and Hillsborough County-leading 12 home runs while batting .468 with 26 RBIs and 37 hits in 79 at bats in just 25 games his junior year. His senior season was cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Wilken signed with the Brewers on July 17. He will likely report to Phoenix to play for the Rookie Ball affiliate.

“I think the biggest goal for myself is to play, get better, succeed and make it to the big leagues and make an all-star team,” said Wilken.

Wilken is grateful for the chance to fulfill his dreams and won’t forget the people that helped get him there.

“Thank you to Bloomingdale baseball, Wake Forest baseball, Ostingers Academy,” said Wilken. “Those guys really helped me get to where I am today, and I wouldn’t be where I am without those people, my family and the man above. So, you know, I’m really thankful that I’m in this position. I’m just very blessed to get this opportunity.”