As we enter September, many football fans are excited to see their favorite teams play a new season. Whether you are a fan of professional football, college football or the ‘Friday night lights’ of a local high school team, it is surely one of America’s most beloved pastimes.

While we might not consider our Christian faith like a football game, the Bible mentions sports to teach spiritual lessons. Although there were no Superbowl Sundays back in the biblical days, there were athletic competitions.

In 1 Corinthians 9:24-25, Paul wrote, “Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize. Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever.”

Playing on a team takes practice, commitment and consistency, much like our faith as Christians where we need to practice the fundamentals of faith. Some parts of our lives feel like big plays that would make the highlight reel on ESPN, but other times we may feel like we are just inching along. Regardless, we must keep our eye on the prize and stay focused on Christ.



