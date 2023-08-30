Joni And Friends Blazes Path For Interns With Disabilities By Offering International Service Opportunities

Joni and Friends, a leading international disability ministry, partnered with Shepherds College to provide disabled interns with the opportunity to serve on an overseas mission trip. These interns, who are students at Shepherds College, a fully accredited postsecondary program for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, traveled to Brazil on a ministry outreach.

During their time in Brazil, they showcased the skills acquired through their program at Shepherds College by offering help and hope to individuals and families with disabilities. They served at a Joni and Friends International Family Retreat and at a church with hundreds of disability ministry participants.

Joni Eareckson Tada, founder and CEO of Joni and Friends, who has been a quadriplegic for more than 55 years, emphasizes the importance of including people with disabilities in community, church and ministry. Joni and Friends also delivers daily inspirational media through radio programs and podcasts. To find out more, please visit https://joniandfriends.org/.

Introducing Text With Jesus: An Innovative App Enabling Real-time Conversation With Biblical Figures

Catloaf Software, a leading developer of mobile educational applications, is delighted to announce the launch of its innovative new app, Text With Jesus. The app, a unique blend of advanced technology and faith, offers Christians a new and engaging way to interact with scripture.

Text With Jesus uses cutting-edge AI technology to bring to life beloved figures from the Bible. Users can engage in real-time text conversations with characters such as the Holy Family, apostles and various prophets from the Old Testament. This innovative application takes biblical interaction to a new level, merging ancient wisdom with modern technology. Users are given the opportunity to delve into thought-provoking dialogues, seek guidance, ask questions and deepen their faith understanding.

Available now as a free download for Apple platforms, Text With Jesus boasts a clean, user-friendly interface, making it an accessible and appealing tool for all Christians. For more information, visit https://textwith.me/jesus/ or email pr@textwith.me.

Jesus Revolution Rockets Into Netflix’s Top Five

The box-office hit Jesus Revolution jumped into Netflix’s top five this week, adding another accomplishment to the portfolio of a film that already had made waves in theaters.

Jesus Revolution was the ranked fourth on Netflix two days after it launched on the platform and five months after it surprised Hollywood observers by opening at in the number three spot at the box office.

Jesus Revolution is a true story of a hippie evangelist who joins forces with straightlaced pastor Chuck Smith — played by Kelsey Grammar — to lead a youth to Christ back in the late 1960s. The movement started a nationwide revival. Jesus Revolution grossed $52 million domestically.

Great American Family Reigns As TV’s Fastest-growing Network For Nine Consecutive Months

Great American Family is TV’s fastest-growing network for the ninth consecutive month after closing out July up 143 percent in Total Day Household ratings and leading all networks in year-over-year viewership increases. According to Nielsen Media Research, Great American Family also retained its position as TV’s fastest-growing network in 2023 to date with the largest gains in total viewers.

Great American Family is America’s premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations, including Great American Christmas, the network’s signature franchise featuring holiday-themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands.

