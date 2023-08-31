Bloomingdale High School’s Rajun’ Bull Band is marching forward under new leadership. Jordan Fraze is Bloomingdale’s third band director since the school opened in 1987. In addition to being dedicated to continuing the success and traditions of the storied program, Fraze brings an unsurpassable passion for music that began very early in his life.

Fraze started in band in sixth grade, and by seventh grade he decided that he wanted to be a band director. He was inspired by his middle school band director, Sherod King.

“The biggest part that inspired me about him was his charisma and how much he cared about his students being successful. He is my true inspiration,” Fraze said.

Fraze received his bachelor’s degree in instrumental music education from Florida State University, where he was a drum major for three years and on scholarship for French horn. Prior to coming to Bloomingdale, Fraze was the band director at Brandon High School. He continues to play French horn with the Fanfare Concert Winds community band.

Former Bloomingdale band director Jon Sever said Fraze’s longtime passion for music will empower him to serve the students and take the band to new levels of greatness.

“It was obvious that Mr. Fraze was by far the best candidate to carry on the traditions of the Bloomingdale band program. He has a ‘fresh set of legs’ to run with the Rajun’ Bull Band,” Sever said.

Fraze is dedicated to making sure the kids are successful. He is setting the tone by establishing a focus on loving music. According to him, having a love and passion for music will yield top-level performances.

“The superior legacy is going to continue on. Ultimately, my goal is to teach students about music, how to love music, how to play their instrument and leave band wanting to continue playing after high school. The most important thing for me is for students to have an inkling of the passion I have for music,” Fraze said.

Fraze is intent on continuing Bloomingdale band traditions and cannot speak highly enough about how welcomed he feels within the Bloomingdale community.

Bloomingdale High School Principal Dr. Marcos Rodriguez is enthusiastic about Fraze directing at Bloomingdale.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mr. Fraze as our new director of bands at Bloomingdale HS. He has hit the ground running making music with his students and building relationships in our community. I have no doubt that he will continue to carry on the tradition of excellence our bands have had since 1987,” Rodriguez said.

For more information about the Bloomingdale Band, visit www.bloomingdaleband.com.