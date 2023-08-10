Tessera of Brandon, is fresh, modern and state-of-the-art assisted

living and memory care facility designed to support residents’

well-being.

The apartments allow for maximum independence and the community spaces

help keep you connected and engaged with options for outdoor dining,

and places to gather like our event center.

All of our studio, one and two bedroom floor plans at our retirement

community have been designed with your every move in mind. Each

single-occupancy senior apartment has its own private bathroom with a

raised vanity and walk-in shower and grab bars. There is also a

kitchenette with a refrigerator, sink, microwave and cabinets.

Residents are invited to decorate their apartments, just another way

we want this to feel like your home.

The apartments in the memory care neighborhood have their own private

bathroom and roll-in shower.

1320 Oakfield Drive, Brandon, FL, United States, Florida

(813) 607-6880

https://www.tesserabrandon.com/

Jill Andrew is the award-winning director of marketing and a U.S. Army

Veteran who brings a wealth of knowledge to our senior living

community.