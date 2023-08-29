Adonai’s Second Chances Inc. (ASCI) is a nonprofit organization associated with Mt. Zion AME Church of Riverview dedicated to serving the needs of the Hillsborough County Community. ASCI is excited to partner with the Board of County Commissioners of Hillsborough County and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide the Second Chances training program for income-eligible residents of unincorporated Hillsborough County.

“For 12 years, Adonai’s Second Chances Inc. has administered programs to improve educational opportunities, literacy and health by provision of quality food resources and job training to assist residents in broadening their opportunities for earning living wages in Hillsborough County, Florida,” said Karen Jackson Sims, senior pastor of Mt. Zion AME Church of Riverview and CEO of ASCI. “Our youth programs began 20-plus years ago with summer camps, tutorial services and aftercare options.”

ASCI’s mission is to provide quality courses and a friendly learning environment. It focuses on empowering people by providing the tools and knowledge necessary for reaching their goals. With ASCI’s uniquely practical and straightforward approach, participants can begin applying their new skills after just eight to 10 weeks of training. Some can move to gainful employment in highway construction as an apprentice in as little as two weeks.

Project I Can (PIC) is one of ASCI’s youth programs for teens.

“PIC is designed to introduce those selected Hillsborough County youth between the ages of 13-18 — with particular emphasis on those from very low, low and moderate-income and moderate-middle income households — to the unlimited opportunities for their future,” Sims said. “The program has stellar partnerships with Hillsborough Community College, school board and sheriff’s office. Together, we strive to give hope to the teens as well as their families by introducing them to new positive, possibly unfamiliar environments; future prospects and individuals; and organizations willing to invest in their futures, if they invest in themselves.”

ASCI recently held its PIC award ceremony at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association.

“The Blue and Gold Sneaker Banquet for PIC provided an opportunity for youth participants to celebrate their successes this year with their families, mentors and friends,” Sims said. “Every student was recognized for staying the course to improve their current and future prospects. Special awards were given to the most improved middle and high school students, Top Business Team, PIC Circle Award to the three students that reflected the PIC goals for the year and the Academic Achievers Awards for middle and high school. Deputy Katina Jackson was recognized for her outstanding service as mentor and investing hundreds of hours into the youth.”

To learn more about Adonai’s Second Chances Inc., visit www.ascbuildingfutures.com or call 813-337-7457. Mt. Zion AME Church is located at 5920 Robert Tolle Dr. in Riverview.