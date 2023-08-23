Susan Cioffi, a realtor with RE/MAX Realty Unlimited, has been in the realty business for 20 years while also supporting numerous activities and charities in the area, such as Trick or Treat Street and the yearly Texas Hold ’Em Tournament, to help local veterans and their families.

“A few years ago, a coworker of mine, Michael Markus, had asked for help with getting Christmas gifts for families of veterans that were just transitioning to new housing with the help of St. Vincent de Paul CARES,” Cioffi said. “That year, we had a few families/children that our brokerage and fellow realtors helped. … I felt it was hard to ask a fellow realtor to sponsor a whole family when there were a lot of big-ticket items. I told Michael we should have a fundraiser so we can pay for the big tickets out of what we raised.”

The fundraiser they created was the Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament, which is in its seventh year.

“Now we have it at Summerfield Golf Club because the tournament has gotten so big,” Cioffi said. “We are hoping to get more players this year. We have to make up more expense that are not being covered this year so we need more sponsors and players.”

The tournament will take place on Friday, September 29 at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50. Cioffi and her team are hoping to raise more than $5,000 in this year’s tournament.

“I wouldn’t be able to run this fundraiser without the community sponsorships of East Coast Pizza, Nothing Bundt Cakes, the Osprey Newspaper and others,” Cioffi said. “Most importantly, my RE/MAX Realty Unlimited family and all the realtors from our office that not only donate their money but their time and support. This office is the best office I have work in my 20-plus years in this business.”

Cioffi and her team love being able to help our local veterans.

“We love to give back to the veterans,” Cioffi said. “They are blown away from what they get for Christmas, and we try our best to get everything on their wish list.”

If you’d like to play in the seventh annual Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament, you can visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/161946070233642. If you would like to be a sponsor of the tournament, you can contact Cioffi at 813-956-8513.