By Bella Ferretti

Are you looking for an uplifting fitness community? Check out the Anytime Fitness location right in Lithia. This gym is dedicated to supporting, uplifting and motivating members to be the best versions of themselves and to enjoy fitness.

Owners Ron and Monica Rigaud shared their passion for fitness through Anytime Fitness as they help people find a love for it like their own.

“The most rewarding part of running Anytime Fitness is watching our members becoming committed to their health and fitness, making fitness a lifestyle, not some seasonal thing or catchphrase. For me, it’s getting up and having the desire to see if I can positively impact at least one person’s life per day,” said Ron.

Whether you’re looking for general membership, small-group training, virtual studio classes or a one-on-one personal training session, Anytime Fitness offers it all. You can find what works best for you by taking the short fitness consultation consisting of a survey, conversation and movement assessment with a coach. There is an opportunity for each member to feel comfortable while also reaching their desired fitness goals. It’s more than just a gym with some weights, it’s a positive environment that leaves you with a smile. Anytime Fitness has created a community within FishHawk where trainers are ready to build members’ custom plans and always be there for support and offering guidance.

“Our facility is welcoming, clean and organized, and our staff knows everyone by name. You don’t usually get those types of connections at the larger fitness centers,” said Ron.

Its eight-year anniversary is right around the corner in August, and it is offering new members deals you won’t want to pass up. It only costs a $1 activation fee for its 12 and 24-month agreements. With new deals and back-to-school season nearing soon, parents and kids have the perfect opportunity to invest in this gym and themselves.

“Let us help you make those life changes at a gym that is locally owned and veteran-operated,” said Ron.

For more information about Anytime Fitness, visit www.anytimefitness.com or call 813-438-8474. Anytime Fitness is located at 16144 Churchview Dr., Ste. 201 (second floor) in Lithia.