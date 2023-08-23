If you are looking to support businesses right in your own backyard, join the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce for its Fall Business Expo in Sun City Center.

The chamber hosts two expos every year, and the next one will take place this fall. The Fall Business Expo will be on Thursday, October 5 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. Admission is free for all community members to come and learn about the businesses in the area.

All chamber member businesses are able to purchase a booth or space to promote any and all information about each business. Many vendors even have drawings and giveaways all day long. Pricing for vendor booths ranges from $60 to $350, depending on business type and size of space.

“Many of our vendors have been attending our expos for years,” said Lynne Conlan, former executive director for the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. “A couple of favorite things everyone looks forward to are the best brownies ever from Sun Towers Retirement Community, the doughnuts to die for from Steve Overton with The Overton Group and we all appreciate the fresh grilled hot dogs from the Sun City Center Rotary Club.”

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce Expos are popular with the members and the public because everyone is given the opportunity to talk one on one. Businesses get to meet with customers while community members get to see what goods and services the local businesses have to offer.

Established in 1961 as the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce and later renamed, the chamber has been located in the heart of Sun City Center since 1984. The goal of the chamber is to bring life to the community through supporting great places to work, live and have fun. The chamber of commerce exists to advocate for local businesses, from small startups to well-established businesses.

For more information regarding the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce and its events, please visit www.southhillsboroughchamber.com or contact Conlan at 813-634-5111 or lynne@southhillschamber.com.