Center 4Life Learning Conversational Spanish Teachers Needed

Center 4Life Learning, a nonaccredited adult education school, needs enthusiastic, retired Spanish teachers to instruct English-speaking adults eager to learn to speak Spanish. Its students are at the beginner level of speaking Spanish, and others are more advanced. Center 4Life Learning’s fall semester begins in October and its winter semester begins in January, with a spring/summer semester planned as well. Typically, the courses are six 90-minute classes.

Classes take place on the campus of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. For more information, visit www.sccumc.com/4lifelearning or contact Sue Holter at 813-634-8607 or center4life@sccumc.com.

Volunteers Are Needed At Our Lady’s Pantry in Wimauma

Our Lady’s Pantry in Wimauma is seeking additional volunteers on Saturday mornings to assist in handing out food to families.

“If you can possibly spare some time on Saturday morning, we would be so grateful,” said Tom Bullaro, director of Our Lady’s Pantry. “If you come at 6:30 a.m., please ask for Anita, Kim or Karen. Or if you come at 8:30 a.m., please ask for Tom, Kim or Karen.”

Our Lady’s Pantry is located at 16650 U.S. 301 S. in Wimauma, just south of Sun City Center Boulevard and across from Aldi. To learn more, visit www.ourladyspantry.com.

New Jerusalem Christian Academy Serving Its Students Free Breakfast And Lunch

New Jerusalem Christian Academy will be serving meals to its students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2023-24 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the school, located at 3101 S. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner.

For additional information, please contact Desiree Rodriguez, food service director of New Jerusalem Christian Academy at 813- 684-2754 or desiree@njcaeagles.com.

Eric Church Coming to Concert At MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Eric Church is going all in on his newest tour by welcoming more than a dozen of his fellow artists to join him on various show dates. Join Church on this electrifying and family-friendly show sure to entertain people of all ages.

The concert is being held on Saturday, September 30 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, located at 4802 N. U.S. Hwy. 301 in Tampa. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Bay Life Church Presents Family Fun Factory

Your entire family is invited to join in on the fun with the Family Fun Factory at Bay life Church. Mark your calendars and plan to join in on Sunday, September 10 from 4-6 p.m. In addition to the food and fun, it’s also a time for encouragement to families. Come ready to have a great time and maybe learn something new in the process. Please register at www.baylife.org.

FishHawk Fellowship Invites Kids To Learn About Faith

Kids 101 Learning Lab at FishHawk Fellowship Church is the perfect starting place for kids who are ready to take their first steps in their faith in Jesus.

Topics include: ‘Who is God?’, ‘Who is Jesus?’, ‘How do I know that I am Saved?’, and ‘How do I grow in my faith?’

The class will meet on Wednesday nights from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Room B114 for four consecutive weeks beginning September 6. FishHawk Fellowship is located at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. For more information and to register, visit https://fishhawkfc.churchcenter.com/.

GriefShare Support Classes Being Offered At UMC Of Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, will be offering help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. GriefShare is a weekly support group where you’ll find a warm, caring environment. The program uses biblical concepts for healing from your grief through group discussion, video seminars and personal workbooks.

This 13-week program begins on Tuesday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. Register by calling 813-634-2539 or emailing joelle@sccumc.com. A $20 donation for materials is requested; waivers are freely available.