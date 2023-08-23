Tampa Theatre will once again present September Sing-along Sundays. This very popular series will feature four favorite movies. Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “We see you. More accurately, we hear you filling up this majestic movie palace with your favorite movie musicals. We want to reward you with more sing-alongs.”

First up, come to sing-along with The Greatest Showman on September 3. Then, Tampa Theatre will show The Little Mermaid on September 10. After that, on September 17, sing-along with Jesus Christ Superstar. Tampa Theatre will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Jesus Christ Superstar with special guest star Ted Neeley. The Sing-along Sundays end with The Sound of Music on September 24.

All shows are set to be presented at 3 p.m.

Witecki said, “Look, we get it. You all love your sing-alongs. There is something freeing about breaking the taboo of talking during a movie. There is something ebullient about raising your voice, if not always on key, in song with hundreds of fellow filmgoers. You have proven it time and time again as a moviegoing public, gobbling up tens of thousands of tickets over the years whenever Tampa Theatre puts lyrics on the big screen.”

This very fun tradition started in February 2002 when the theater participated in the national release of a sing-along version of The Sound of Music. With its little bags of props to wave and no-brainer costume options, the novel concept quickly became one of its patrons’ favorite things and sold out a two-week run.

Witecki said, “In 2014, Tampa Theatre sold so many tickets during a weekend of sing-along Mary Poppins that when we sent the box office report back to Disney, our contact there called to make sure it was not a typo. Our Summer Classics supporters have twice now voted sing-along Grease into the top spot during our ‘Fans Pick the Classic’ polls. Just a few years ago, six screenings of sing-along The Greatest Showman sold out, some of them just days after going on sale, prompting the Tampa Theatre staff to pledge that we will keep showing it until the fervor wanes.”

Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $14.50 ($11.50 for Tampa Theatre members) and are available at the historic Franklin Street Box Office, located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://tampatheatre.org/.