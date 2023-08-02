The Village Players will present The Music Man over three weekends in August at the historic James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico. The Music Man is directed by Domin Pazo, veteran actor and director with The Village Players.

The Music Man will be presented on Friday, August 11, 18 and 25 as well as Saturday, August 12, 19 and 26 at 8 p.m. There will also be two matinees on Sunday, August 13 and 20 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now; purchase your own by calling the box office at 813-480-3147 or visiting https://tvpvalrico.ticketleap.com/the-music-man. Tickets for groups of 10 or more on the same date can get reserved seating by calling the box office. All other tickets are for open seating.

Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students, military, seniors and groups of 10 or more.

The Music Man is a timeless classic musical set in early-20th-century River City, Iowa. Its performances have captured the hearts of audiences for generations. It follows the story of a charismatic con artist who schemes to deceive the townspeople by promoting a boys’ band; however, his plans take an unexpected turn after he falls for the town librarian and discovers a genuine passion for music and the community. Audiences can expect vibrant and unforgettable performances, as Pazo brings his wealth of experience and artistic vision to the production.

The Village Players’ production of The Music Man promises to be a captivating showcase of talent featuring a diverse cast, stunning choreography and a score filled with memorable tunes, including the iconic “Seventy-Six Trombones” and the enchanting “Till There Was You.” Audiences will be transported to the colorful world of River City as they are immersed in the magic of this beloved story.

“The Music Man still resonates with audiences today,” Pazo said.

Pazo added, “I am immensely grateful to be working alongside such an extraordinary group of individuals who not only embody the show’s spirit but also bring their own unique brilliance to the stage. Together, we are able to deliver a production that touches the hearts of our audience, reminding them of the importance of trust, love and the potential for personal growth.”

For more information, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.