By Ava Benedict

Brandon Food Truck Park, a new venue for local food trucks, has already made its mark on the local community. Trucks from all over gather there to serve up mouthwatering dishes each and every day. From Caribbean cuisine to homemade tacos, there is a delicious meal to satisfy every taste.

A staple at Brandon Food Truck Park is The Daily Beignet, a business dedicated to serving authentic New Orleans pastries. The Daily Beignet’s hours are on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and it is occasionally open on Friday mornings. Items on its menu include flavor-topped beignets, like strawberry cheesecake, maple bacon and lemon blueberry, as well as a beignet breakfast sandwich. Since 2018, owner Reid Stains has been using his food truck as a way to bring people together and enjoy quality treats.

“We strive to create a daily place for people to hang out with family and friends,” said Stains.

He cites Brandon Food Truck Park as one of the main reasons his business has continued to grow and thrive within the community. He loves being able to see regular customers and get to know more about their lives. He hopes to make the park a permanent location for his business and use it as a way to expand its customer base even further.

“Our goal is to make this our permanent location while creating a strong, welcoming, community and family atmosphere,” said Stains.

Besides being the permanent home for several food trucks, Brandon Food Truck Park also hosts various events throughout the month. Eight breakfast-themed trucks were parked on August 13 to serve up some delicious Sunday brunch, with food options including coffee, doughnuts and even boiled peanuts.

Besides scrumptious dishes, the park offered face painting and yard games for families, all while collecting valuable materials for kids in need. School and laundry supplies were also donated at the bash to benefit A Kid’s Place, a local organization that provides resources for children in foster care.

For more information, visit its Facebook page at Brandon Food Truck Park or visit it at 1010 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon.