FastFrame Of Winthrop

FastFrame of Winthrop is a family-owned and operated business that offers expert custom picture framing for artworks, photographs, memorabilia and treasured objects, as well as canvas stretching. It goes through a quick and easy design process with each customer to ensure satisfaction with the final product. If for any reason you are not satisfied with any aspect of the final piece, a 30-day design guarantee is provided alongside a lifetime guarantee on the craftsmanship of each piece.

FastFrame of Winthrop is owned by Aki Weaver and David Escobar. It is located at 6128 Winthrop Town Centre Ave. in Riverview and can be reached by calling 813-436-0044. You can visit its website at https://fastframe.com/ for additional information.

Uptown Cheapskate Celebrates Opening With Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting event of new member Uptown Cheapskate at its new location in Brandon. Owner Amber Watt, along with her family and staff, welcomed guests and gave a tour of the impressive store. Uptown Cheapskate buys your gently used clothing and offers amazing deals on fashion brands that you want.

It is located at 11229 Causeway Blvd. in the Lake Brandon Plaza in Brandon. To learn more about Uptown Cheapskate, visit its website at www.uptowncheapskate.com/location/brandon/ or call 813-409-3014.

Breast Cancer Support Group At St. Joseph’s Hospital-South

While living with breast cancer can be challenging, patients with a strong support system have an easier time managing their condition and feel less isolated. St. Joseph’s Hospital-South offers an in-person breast cancer support group that promotes hope and connection and provides education and information. All breast cancer patients are welcome, regardless of where they are being treated.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, September 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the hospital’s Franciscan Conference Room. The meetings are free, but registration is required.

For more information, visit https://baycareevents.org/ and select the St. Joseph’s Hospital-South box from the location menu or call 727-953-6857. St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is located at 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Brain Fitness Workshop

Is your mind as sharp as it could be? Do you struggle to remember phone numbers or shopping lists? Our brains are powerful, and even more so when we understand how our brains work and what we can do to improve our memory.

A workshop, ‘The Aging Brain: How To Maintain Brain Fitness,’ will be held on Wednesday, September 27 at The Bridges Retirement Community from 11 a.m.-12 Noon. It will answer questions as to what happens to our cognitive abilities as we age and how we can maintain them. Dr. Brianne Stanback, director of community engagement for the Cognitive Aging Lab at the University of South Florida, will present the workshop.

The Bridges Retirement Community is located at 5921 Stockport St. in Riverview. Please call 813-413-8900 to reserve your seat.

Comprehensive Center For Dermatology Breaks Ground On New Location

Comprehensive Center for Dermatology has just broken ground on a new office space that better fits its practice. The new location will be at 5627 Skytop Dr. in Lithia, near its current office at 5607 Skytop Dr. in Lithia. For updates on the building process and to see dermatology and aesthetic services offered, please visit its website at www.ccdermatology.com.

Edge Pools Now Offers Resurfacing

Edge Pools now installs ecoFINISH pool resurfacing. This has many benefits compared to traditional concrete finish, including: no harsh chemical startup, no wait time to swim, pH swings in the water will not affect the finish, a surface smoother than a pebble finish and many more. An ecoFINISH coating has the same 10-year warranty as a traditional concrete finish and can be applied to both concrete and fiberglass pools.

To find out if an ecoFINISH resurfacing is right for you, call 813-230-2838. Additional information on all of Edge Pools’ services can be found on its website at https://edgepoolsfl.com/.

Amazing Explorers Academy Opens In Mariposa

Amazing Explorers Academy celebrated the opening of its beautiful new location in Mariposa with a ribbon-cutting by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. Amazing Explorers Academy at Mariposa fosters a nurturing environment where little minds open up to develop lifelong learning skills designed to inspire, connect and engage the great minds of the 21st century.

It is located at 10308 Cardera Dr. in Riverview. Visit its website at www.aexplorers.com/mariposa/ or call 813-896-0002 for additional information.

Save The Date For The Ruskin Seafood Festival

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that the much-anticipated 33rd annual Ruskin Seafood Festival is set to take place on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at E.G. Simmons Park. This hometown festival will feature fun, food and entertainment for attendees of all ages. The Ruskin Seafood Festival is inviting local businesses, vendors and sponsors to participate in this year’s event.

Please visit https://ruskinseafoodfest.org for more information.

Autism Alliance Water Safety Workshop

Join the Autism Alliance for a water safety workshop on Saturday, September 30 from 12 Noon-2 p.m. at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Drowning is the leading cause of death for individuals with autism, so it’s crucial to stay prepared and keep our kiddos safe. During the workshop, you can expect to learn about water safety, witness a CPR and AED demonstration and receive a free swim lesson voucher.

Reserve your spot at https://donorbox.org/autism-water-safety-workshop. There is a $25 registration event, which will be reimbursed at check-in. Visit https://autismalliancefl.org/ or email info@autismalliancefl.org for more information.

Meals On Wheels Opens New Meal Pickup Site

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon-cutting with Meals On Wheels of Tampa to celebrate its new Riverview pickup site at First Baptist Church of Riverview, located at 8626 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview. Meals On Wheels of Tampa is a privately funded nonprofit whose volunteers deliver a daily meal, along with a caring visit, to the area’s homebound, disabled and elderly neighbors.

To learn more about Meals On Wheels of Tampa, visit its website at https://mowtampa.org/ or call 813-238-8410.

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner

Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Traveler’s Choice Award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, and Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.

Captain Dave, owner of the business, said, “Every tour is unique, from the music selection to the narration. We always put the customer first and tailor each tour experience to the people we have on board.”

For a limited time, Latitudes Tours has a summer special in which kids under 12 cruise for free (10 a.m. tours only) with a paying adult. Call 813-641-1311 to reserve your spot.

Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information on tours, visit its website at www.latitudestours.com.