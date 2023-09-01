Craig Beckinger is the owner and the creative mind behind ABC Event Planning. He has planned, designed, hosted and managed dozens of events across a broad spectrum of categories, including birthday parties, quinceaneras, corporate conferences, weddings and anniversaries and more.

“I’ve been doing this professionally since 2014, as ABC Event Planning provides unparalleled service for any occasion,” Beckinger said. “I have the knowledge, expertise and creativity needed to not only plan your event, but also to ensure your event goes off without a hitch. So, if you’re looking for a reliable event planner for your next event, look no further.”

Beckinger is now hosting the wedding event of the year, The Grand Wedding Show. The event will be held on Sunday, September 17 at The Westshore Grand from 1-4 p.m.

“The concept of hosting a wedding event at Westshore Grand originated from our aspiration to offer couples an extraordinary and unforgettable experience for their special day,” Beckinger said. “Our aim is to provide a distinctively elegant ambiance that would create enduring memories for both the couple and their guests, as well as providing vendors with opportunities to interact and sign new clients.”

The Grand Wedding Show promises to be a lavish and enchanting affair. Attendees can anticipate a beautifully decorated venue adorned with captivating lighting and sophisticated decor, setting the ideal tone for a romantic celebration.

“The event will feature a diverse array of wedding-related vendors showcasing their offerings, including photographers, florists, DJs, rental companies and more,” Beckinger said. “Guests will have the opportunity to explore the latest trends and garner inspiration for their own weddings. Additionally, Satin & Lace will be presenting a fashion show at 3 p.m., spotlighting the latest wedding styles. With a ticket priced at $10, attendees will not only gain entry into the event but also stand a chance to win one of their stunning dresses valued at $2,000.”

Vendors interested in participating can do so by visiting the event’s listings on Facebook and Eventbrite.

“They also can reach out to ABC Events, info@abceventplanning.com, or call 813-765-0670 to express their interest,” Beckinger said. “Each $10 ticket fee will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, supporting their valuable cause.”

Beckinger is a cancer survivor himself, specifically from high-grade B-cell lymphoma, and is generously donating 100 percent of the registration fees to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Visionaries of the Year campaign.

“My intention is to facilitate connections and foster relationships between vendors and couples in the midst of wedding planning,” Beckinger said.

If you’d like to learn more about The Grand Wedding Show or be a vendor at the event, you can contact Beckinger at 813-765-0670.