The 2023 Brandon High School Eagles will have to rebuild under first-year head coach Bruce McCaleb. Last year, the Eagles ended a 42-game losing streak dating back to 2018 after they beat Freedom High School 44-20. That was the team’s only win of the season.

The Eagles are off to a slow start in 2023, losing all of their games by at least double digits and getting shutout in two. Brandon is running with a two-quarterback system to start the season. Senior Qishaun Cabell-Brown and junior Dishun Griffith have both taken snaps as signal caller. Cabell-Brown leads the team in rushing attempts with 26 carries for 85 yards.

The Eagles have had a tough time building a full roster because of a shortage of players trying out for the team and transfers leaving the school. Brandon was one of at least six football teams in Hillsborough County to not have a junior varsity program last season. In the past, the two-way football team has converted athletes from other sports and has also recruited first-year players that have been at the school but have not played football before to help fill the void.

Senior Grover Colbert leads the team in all-purpose yards with 225. He also leads the team in rushing with 20 carries for 89 yards in two games. Senior Malachi Lockett has nine carries for 59 yards and a rushing touchdown. Senior Juelz ‘Santi’ Mendez leads the team with 10 tackles and an interception, and junior lineman Joel Cosme leads the team with a sack.

Brandon will have a hard time winning a game this season. They will have a shot against Freedom High School on September 14 and other winless district opponents.

Schedule:

8/25 @ Riverview

9/1 vs. Leto

9/8 vs. Blake

9/14 @ Freedom

9/22 vs. Robinson

9/29 @ King

10/13 @ Middleton

10/20 vs. Spoto

10/27 vs. Chamberlain

11/3 @ Alonso



