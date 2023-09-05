The 2023 Strawberry Crest High School Chargers want to maintain the success they had in the previous year. The team had its first winning season since 2013-14. The Chargers took a huge step last year, winning their first five games and going 6-4 overall. They went 5-5 the season before.

Riverview transfer Zy Floyd will start as the signal caller. Head coach Phillip Prior said that Floyd is a dual-threat QB, making a lot of plays with his feet while connecting on some big pass plays in the first couple of games. The team has gone 2-0 for a second straight season. Strawberry Crest beat King 28-7 in the season opener and Spoto 35-31 the following week. Floyd has thrown for 134 yards and a touchdown as well as ran for 121 yards and a touchdown in the first two games.

Prior thinks that his offensive line and running game are major strengths of his team, along with his defensive line. He said that his team is a little inexperienced in the secondary, but they improve every time they play. The run-heavy offense also needs to improve in the passing game to become more balanced.

On offense, senior Curtis Vaughn will anchor the offensive line and senior running back Devin Blunt, who has rushed for 280 yards on 40 carries and seven touchdowns in the first two games, will be the bell cow this season. Four-year starter Quintin Walker will make some noise off the edge of the defensive line and senior linebacker Abe Craig will most likely be the team’s leading tackler. Junior kicker Trey Revoy had five touchbacks against King and will handle the kicking and punting duties.

The team returns six starters on offense and five on defense. They lost 20 seniors from last year’s squad, but Prior doesn’t view this as a rebuilding year.

The Chargers have a chance to compete in their district. Expect them to win at least six games this season. Prior and his team have made it a goal to beat rival Plant City for the second time in as many seasons. They want to sustain success and have a winning record every year. The coaching staff preaches to their players to give great effort, attitude and technique, and to control the things that they can control, taking it one rep and one game at a time.

Schedule:

8/25 vs. King

9/2 @ Spoto

9/8 @ Robinson

9/14 vs. Leto

9/29 vs. Plant

10/6 @ Middleton

10/13 vs. Alonso

10/20 @ Riverview

10/27 @ Plant City

11/3 vs. Lakeland Christian



