The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon will host its 22nd annual Terrific Kids Golf Tournament on Thursday, October 26 at Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club in Valrico. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. A foursome team costs $600 and must register by Sunday, September 24.

“We have prizes for first, second and third place, longest drive and closest to the hole,” said tournament director and Kiwanis member Dustie Amatangelo. “We will have raffles and a ball drop just like last year.”

The Kiwanis club’s goal for this year’s tournament is to net $20K in profit.

“Our club supports so many programs in the Brandon/Riverview area that this revenue will allow us to do more in our community,” Amatangelo said. “We are still looking for sponsors from the community and we still have many sponsorship levels available.”

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon was established in May 1960 and continues today to serve the Greater Brandon community, especially its children.

“The Brandon Kiwanis club has been serving our community for 52 years now,” Amatangelo said. “Our focus is service leadership with our local schools. We teach our students what it means to be good leaders and how to give back to the community. Our initiative is food insecurities. Our partnership with Mosaic and Feeding America allows us to support a food pantry at Gibsonton Elementary and mobile food trucks in our local community, especially through the pandemic.”

The club is always looking for new members who will help give back to the community.

“Our club meets the first and third Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Our club has speakers from the local area and beyond to share information, organizations, happenings and events,” Amatangelo said. “We invite you to join us. If children are what makes your heart tick, then we are the organization for you. Our mission is to change the world one child, one community at a time.”

If you would like to be a sponsor for the Kiwanis club’s upcoming golf tournament, you can contact Amatangelo at adustie15@gmail.com or call her at 813-294-0645.

If you would like to learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon, you can visit its website at https://brandonkiwanis.org/.