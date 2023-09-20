Mark your calendars for a night of laughter and love at this year’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show.

The Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center is hosting its third annual Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show this fall on Saturday, October 7 at 6 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge.

Tickets are $75 per person, which includes admission, dinner, water, coffee, live entertainment, a silent auction and more. You can also purchase a VIP table with seating for eight for $800.

This year’s headlining comedian is Alan Schubowsky, a popular comedian who was raised in Miami and has been doing stand-up comedy for over 30 years. Schubowsky has been on Showtime Comedy Club Network, An Evening at the Improv, two Steve Martin specials and many more national shows.

The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show has been planned by a committee of community members in order to raise funds for patient care at Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center. The clinic works to provide free medical care for low-income, uninsured residents of Hillsborough County.

“Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center has served this community for more than 34 years and even through the hardest of times our doors have remained open to those in need,” said Melissa Poage, board president. “Thanks to the support of the community at events like the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show, the clinic is able to continue to provide essential, primary medical care and resources at no charge to the patient.”

The Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center was established in 1987 by a group of individuals in the Brandon community to create a way for those who are uninsured to access health care. The group is made up of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, social workers, clergy, attorneys and bankers who all help prevent uninsured individuals from falling through the health care gap. This means that each member is working tirelessly to make sure that community members are not receiving inadequate health care because of socioeconomic reasons.

Enjoying a night of comedy with the community ensures that this organization can continue to help support those who need it.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://theoutreachclinic.com/lol-comedy-show/.