The Nights of Shimmering Lights Fall is returning with its fifth annual Halloween event. Running from Thursday, October 5 through Sunday, October 29, walk the lights and the plank as you enjoy a pirate-themed 1/3-mile trail and festivities.

“It’s not scary, but what we do is themed areas, so every year we try to add new pieces to it. We’re up to about 500 pieces … for Halloween,” said Stephanie Martin, an organizer of Nights of Shimmering Lights. “We are expanding the trail a little bit this year to add a little more space and other things.”

Along with the lighted trail, brightening up the night will be plenty of fun activities, including basketball hoops, cornhole, a scavenger hunt with a prize, face painting, treasure hunting for doubloons and other little things in a sandbox area, walking the plank and many other activities for the whole family, as well as music.

Wind down from walking the trail and playing games with outdoor, family-friendly pirate movies, including classics like Pirates of the Caribbean, Swiss Family Robinson, Treasure Island, Peter Pan, The Goonies, Time Bandits and more.

The fun doesn’t end there because, on select nights, Shimmering Lights Fall will also have a foam play area with frothy clouds that can be as high as 8 feet. Please visit the event’s website for additional details.

Join in on the festivities by wearing a costume, but please do not bring any toy weapons. Also, the trail is 10 feet wide but unpaved, so while it accommodates wheelchairs and strollers, it can be rough in some places for them.

Shimmering Lights Fall is open from Thursday to Sunday each week from 7-10 p.m., but it will be closed on rainy days and after big storms. Tickets cost $8 in advance or $9 at the gate; they are required for children 3 years old and older. There will be free parking, on-site restrooms and light concessions, including fresh doughnuts and hot cocoa, among others.

“It’s a real pleasant evening, really low-key. It gets you in the mood for the season, and there’s no pressure, no rush or anything,” said Martin.

Nights of Shimmering Lights is located on Sun Kissed Acres at 2302 N. Dover Rd. in Dover. For tickets, visit www.showpass.com/shimmering-lights-fall-2023/. For more information, visit www.nightsofshimmeringlights.com or www.facebook.com/nosltb/.