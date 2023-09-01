Brandon And Brandon ’86

On August 8, the Rotary Club of Brandon helped kick off the school year at Kingswood Elementary School with lunch and a surprise for the teachers and staff, announcing that together with the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club, they purchased 110 new books for their Sunshine State Young Readers Awards (SSYRA) Program. While staff enjoyed pizza, salad and dessert provided by the clubs, Rotarians shared with them their commitment to service while learning about additional opportunities for service at Kingswood.

The Rotary Club of Brandon meets on Tuesdays at 12 Noon and the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club meets on Fridays at 8 a.m. Both clubs meet at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon, and are always looking for individuals interested in serving our community and “doing good in the world.” For information, contact Debbie Meegan at debbiemeeganrotary@gmail.com.

Interact Club Of Tampa Bay

All area high schoolers interested in service, leadership, food, and fun are invited to the first meeting of the Interact Club of Tampa Bay on Monday, September 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. The Interact Club is sponsored by the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club. For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

Brandon Global Eco

Brandon Global Eco meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Members are from the immediate area and other states. Its primary focus is environmental education and ecological friendly projects; for this mission, it has planted 20,000 trees in Plant City with a statewide grant and planted greeneries around newly built houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Visitors around the world are welcome at all Brandon Global Eco meetings. Join the club on September 11 for guest speaker Bob Inglis, a former South Carolina congressman, whose main objective is to address climate change in a bipartisan constructive manner. For more information, contact Bruno Kazenas at bkazenas@comcast.net.

FishHawk-Riverview

Join the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview on Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. for FishHawk-Riverview Rotary After Hours or on Mondays at 12 Noon for its daytime club meeting. Visit www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org for guest speakers and meeting locations. In addition, the 39th Alafia Lighted Boat Parade is coming on Saturday, December 2 at the Riverview Civic Center, located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. For more information or to join the decorated boat contest, enter your famous chili in the chili cook-off or choose a sponsor level with guaranteed exposure and recognition of your business, visit www.alafiaboatparade.com.