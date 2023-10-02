By Kayleigh Jones

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and we can all understand the thrill and the desire to begin crossing names off your list. As the countdown to the holidays approaches, the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC) is hosting its annual shop local event to support local businesses and to help you get a head start on your holiday shopping list.

The eighth annual VFCC Shop Local Holiday Expo will take place on Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Grace Community United Methodist Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Over 60 local vendors will be featured, along with activities for the entire family. There will be a pumpkin farm where families can pick their Halloween pumpkins and take exciting and memorable pumpkin patch photos, as well as the VFCC’s renowned decorated flamingo competition where spectators can participate and place their votes across multiple categories.

Faces of Courage is the charity of choice for all chamber activities this year. Faces of Courage, located in Tampa, offers free day trips and overnight camps for individuals, children and families affected by cancer and blood diseases. After expenses, all funds raised at the event from ticket sales and booth registration will be donated to Faces of Courage. According to shop local chairwoman Erica Jourdain, vendors ranging from household crafting products to service industry businesses will be present this year. There will be booths providing food, retail experiences and fun activities the whole family can enjoy.

Booth space and registration are still open and available at just $40 per business. Anyone interested is welcome to register at www.valricofishhawk.org. The chamber is proud to be supporting Faces of Courage and wants to thank the diamond sponsor, HiTech Automotive, and platinum sponsors MID-FLORIDA Credit Union, Edge Pools, Backbone Construction & Roofing, Citizens Bank & Trust, Bonny Day Designs, ECHO, Excellence First Insurance, Heath Wealth Management, Kamish & Associates CPA Firm and Monticciolo Family & Sedation Dentistry.

For more information, please visit the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.valricofishhawk.org. Vendors can also register at www.gracecommunitymarket.com.